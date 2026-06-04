Pelicans Late Rally Falls Short, Heeled by RiverDogs 9-5

Published on June 4, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Myrtle Beach Pelicans News Release







MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. - The Myrtle Beach Pelicans (21-30) dropped their third straight game, second to the Charleston RiverDogs (28-25) 9-5 at "The Joe" on Wednesday night.

Trailing the RiverDogs 7-0, the Pelicans put up five runs in the top of the eighth inning. Eli Lovich led off the inning with a walk and then moved to second on a wild pitch. The next batter Logan Poteet hit an RBI double to make the score 7-1. Michael Carico followed with a walk and then advanced to second, on a single from Derniche Valdez. Following a pitching change, Yahil Melendez roped a bases clearing double to make the score 7-4. Two batters later Henniel Alcala singled home Melendez to cut the deficit to 7-5.

Charleston added two more insurance runs in the bottom of the eighth. Brendan Summerhill doubled and after a walk drawn by Alberth Palma, moved to third on a flyout. Palma then stole second base. The next batter Logan Driscoll ripped a two-runs single to increase the lead to 9-5.

The RiverDogs started the scoring in the bottom of the third. J.D. Gonzalez singled and then advanced to second on a walk drawn by Summerhill. The next batter Palma hit an RBI single to make the score 1-0.

Charleston put up three runs in the bottom of the sixth. Cooper Flemming singled and then moved to second when Driscoll was plunked. Then two consecutive walks to Brady Marget and Brailer Guerrero allowed Flemming to score which moved the lead to 2-0. A batter later Ricardo Gonzalez grounded into a forceout which brought home Driscoll to make the game 3-0.

The RiverDogs added three more runs in the bottom of the seventh capped off by a two-run single from Tom Poole to make the score 7-0.

RHP Aidan Haugh (5-3, 6.06 ERA) received the win for the RiverDogs. RHP Kaleb Wing (0-1, 0.87) was tagged with the loss for the Pelicans.

Myrtle Beach will continue their six-game roadtrip against the Charleston RiverDogs (Single-A Tampa Bay Rays) on Thursday June 4 at "The Joe". First pitch is slated for 7:05 PM. LHP Hayden Frank (2-2, 3.48) will start on the hill for the Pelicans. RHP Jacob Kuhn (0-0, 2.10) gets the nod for the RiverDogs.

For tickets and more information, visit MyrtleBeachPelicans.com/Tickets







Carolina League Stories from June 4, 2026

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