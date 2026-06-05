Carico Hammers Fourth Homer, Pelicans Stifled by RiverDogs 9-5

Published on June 4, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Myrtle Beach Pelicans News Release







MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. - The Myrtle Beach Pelicans (21-31) dropped their fourth straight game, third to the Charleston RiverDogs (29-25) 9-5 at "The Joe" on Thursday night.

Trailing the RiverDogs 9-3 in the top of the ninth, Michael Carico (4) cranked a solo home run to make the score 9-3. Then Derniche Valdez singled and then scored on an RBI double from Yahil Melendez to cut the deficit to 9-5.

The Pelicans started the scoring in the top of the first. Eli Lovich worked a work and then moved to second on a single from Logan Poteet. A batter later, Valdez drew a walk. In the next at-bat, Melendez worked a walk which brought home Lovich to make the score 1-0.

Myrtle Beach put up another run in the top of the third. Poteet roped a leadoff double and then moved to third on a lineout. A batter later Melendez smacked an RBI double to increase the lead to 2-0.

Charleston came back in the bottom of the third. Brendan Summerhill walked and then moved to third on a single from Alberth Palma coupled with a fielding error. After Palma stole second, Brady Marget smacked a go-ahead three-run home run to give the RiverDogs 3-2.

The RiverDogs extended the lead in the fourth. With two outs, J.D. Gonzalez singled and then advanced to second on a walk by Derek Datil. In the next at-bat, Summerhill smashed a RBI double to make the score 4-2.

In the bottom of the sixth, the RiverDogs tacked on four more runs, capped off by a two-run double by Cooper Flemming to move the lead to 8-2.

The Pelicans scratched one run across in the top of the seventh. Lovich singled and then scored on an RBI double from Poteet to cut the deficit to 8-3.

Charleston put up another run in the bottom of the seventh. Tom Poole singled and then stole second. A batter later, Brailer Guerrero cracked an RBI single to bring the score to 9-3.

RHP Trendan Parish (1-1, 0.96 ERA) received the win for the RiverDogs. LHP Hayden Frank (2-3, 3.93) was tagged with the loss for the Pelicans.

Myrtle Beach will continue their six-game roadtrip against the Charleston RiverDogs (Single-A Tampa Bay Rays) on Friday June 5 at "The Joe". First pitch is slated for 7:05 PM. RHP Noah Edders (0-2, 4.68) will start on the hill for the Pelicans. LHP Dominic Fritton (1-3, 6.69) gets the nod for the RiverDogs.

For tickets and more information, visit MyrtleBeachPelicans.com/Tickets







Carolina League Stories from June 4, 2026

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