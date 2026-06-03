Birds Walked off by RiverDogs 4-3 in Extra-Inning Thriller
Published on June 2, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)
Myrtle Beach Pelicans News Release
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. - The Myrtle Beach Pelicans (21-29) were walked off in extra-innings 4-3 by the Charleston RiverDogs (27-25) at "The Joe" on Tuesday night.
The RiverDogs trailed the Pelicans 3-2 in the 10th inning, when they mounted a rally to win the game. With Yirer Garcia starting the inning on second base at the extra innings runner, Brady Marget roped a game-tying RBI double. The next batter Brailer Guerrero walked and then a wild pitch advanced both runners into scoring position. Then a walk issued to Brendan Summerhill brought home Marget for the final run of the contest.
With the score tied 2-2, Myrtle Beach took the lead in the top of the 10th. With Geuri Lubo starting on second base, Edward Vargas lined an RBI single to give the Pelicans a 3-2 lead.
Charleston started the scoring in the bottom of the first. With one out, Cooper Flemming singled and then scored on an RBI triple hit by Logan Driscoll to give the Dogs a 1-0 lead.
The RiverDogs added to their lead in the bottom of the third. Palma and Flemming lined singles to start the frame. A batter later Marget hit a single to load the bases. The next batter Guerrero worked a walk to bring home Palma and extend the score to 2-0.
The Pelicans tied the game in the top of fourth. Alexis Hernandez singled and then stole second base. Following a walk drawn by Eli Lovich, Yahil Melendez hit an RBI single to cut the deficit to 2-1. With Lovich on third, a double play was turned to eliminate the runner on first. Jairo Diaz cranked an RBI single to tie the game at 2-2.
LHP Yereny Teus (3-0, 4.58 ERA) received the win for the RiverDogs. RHP Aiden Moffett (1-1, 4.58) was tagged with the loss for the Pelicans.
Myrtle Beach will continue their six-game roadtrip against the Charleston RiverDogs (Single-A Tampa Bay Rays) on Wednesday June 3 at "The Joe". First pitch is slated for 7:05 PM. RHP Kaleb Wing (0-0, 0.00) will start on the hill for the Pelicans. RHP Aidan Haugh (4-3, 6.85) gets the nod for the RiverDogs.
For tickets and more information, visit MyrtleBeachPelicans.com/Tickets
Carolina League Stories from June 2, 2026
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