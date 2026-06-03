Heuzo's Homer Serves as Lone Offense in Loss to Fireflies
Published on June 2, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)
Fayetteville Woodpeckers News Release
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. The Fayetteville Woodpeckers (23-29) avoided a shutout on a late home run, but only managed two total hits on the night, in a 3-1 loss to the Columbia Fireflies (24-28) in Tuesday night's series opener at Segra Stadium. It was the first game of a busy month in Fayetteville, with the Woodpeckers scheduled to play 18 games at home in June.
Royals top pitching prospect Kendry Chourio (W, 2-0) silenced Fayetteville over 5.1 innings, allowing just one hit on an infield single by Hector Salas in the fifth inning that ended an early no-hit bid.
Columbia scored twice against debuting starter Juan Fraide (L, 0-1) in the top of the fourth on an RBI fielder's choice and a double steal with runners at the corners. Fraide, a 20-year-old from Mexico who was promoted from the FCL on Monday, struck out seven in his debut and worked 4.1 total innings in the loss.
Anthony Huezo put an end to the shutout when trailing 3-0 in the bottom of the ninth, connecting for a solo homer against Jhon Reyes (SV, 2) over the right-field wall. It marked Huezo's team-high eighth homer of the season and his 11th RBI in the last 11 games played.
Reyes followed with a walk to Xavier Neyens but managed to close the game on a fielder's choice roller and strikeout of Juan Sierra.
The Woodpeckers will be back on the diamond Wednesday morning with a Splash Day game scheduled for 11:05 AM. Fayetteville is projected to start RHP Nick Potter and Columbia will counter with RHP Shane Van Dam.
Full Box Score: https://www.milb.com/gameday/827262/final/wrap
Images from this story
|
Fayetteville Woodpeckers pitcher Juan Fraide
Carolina League Stories from June 2, 2026
- Howlers Drop Heartbreaker to Fredericksburg - Hill City Howlers
- Warbirds Complete Comeback, Double up Salem - Wilson Warbirds
- Heuzo's Homer Serves as Lone Offense in Loss to Fireflies - Fayetteville Woodpeckers
- GreenJackets Hold off Shorebirds in a Pitcher's Duel - Delmarva Shorebirds
- Augusta Outlasts Delmarva in Low-Scoring Affair - Augusta GreenJackets
- Gavin Fien Walks It Off, FredNats Take Series Opener 3-2 Over Howlers - Fredericksburg Nationals
- Fireflies Pitching Staff Leads the Way in Two-Hit Win - Columbia Fireflies
- Columbia Fireflies Game Notes at Fayetteville 6.2 - Columbia Fireflies
- Fan Voting Opens for Charleston Baseball Hall of Fame Class of 2026 - Charleston RiverDogs
- Howlers to Host Lucha Libre Event at City Stadium - Hill City Howlers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Fayetteville Woodpeckers Stories
- Heuzo's Homer Serves as Lone Offense in Loss to Fireflies
- Kevin Alvarez Named Carolina League Player of the Week
- Woodpeckers Swept in Sunday Double Dip
- Woodpeckers Rally Late, Edge Nationals, 7-5
- Two Big FredNats' Rallies Stun Woodpeckers on Wrestling Night