Gavin Fien Walks It Off, FredNats Take Series Opener 3-2 Over Howlers

Published on June 2, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Fredericksburg Nationals News Release







Fredericksburg, VA - The Fredericksburg Nationals were down to their final strike when Gavin Fien saved the day, hitting a walkoff single to give the FredNats the 3-2 win over the Hill City Howlers. Eli Willits hit a double to put the tying runner 90 feet away and scored the winning run.

It was a pitchers duel to start. FredNats starter, RHP Luke Johnson worked out of a few jams, allowing a pair of singles to start the game, then stranding the bases loaded in the third. Johnson ended his outing stranding four in scoring position, in four scoreless innings.

The FredNats struggled to put together hits against Hill City's starter Ryan DeSanto. Coy James's opposite field single in the 1st was the only one against the Howlers starter. The offense was able to get on the board though without hits. Coy James and Jacob Walsh were walked to start the frame. They then excecuted a double steal, before Nick Hollifield drove home James with a sacrifice fly into centerfield to put the FredNats up 1-0.

In the bottom of the 6th, the FredNats offense awoke, grabbing their first hit since the 1st. Luke Dickerson and Coy James hit back to back singles to lead off the frame. Jacob Walsh was then hit to load the bases, but Miguel Flores struckout Jack Moroknek and forced a double play to get out of it with his team still down just 1-0.

The Howlers then made the FredNats pay, plating two in the top of the 7th on a Johan Rodriguez two-run homer into left centerfield to put Hill City on the board for the first time today. It gave the Howlers a 2-0 lead going into the 7th inning stretch.

In the bottom of the 9th, Nick Hollified drew a walk and was pinch-run for by Jordan Williams. After Eli Willits hit a double to put the tying and winning run in scoring position, Gavin Fien was the hero, giving the FredNats their 5th walk-off win of the season.

The win is the 6th in a row for Fredericksburg. The FredNats look to stay in the win column tomorrow. RHP Mikey Tepper gets his 5th rehab start for Fredericksburg against another lefty, Nelson Keljo. First pitch at Virginia Credit Union Stadium is set for 6:35 PM.







Carolina League Stories from June 2, 2026

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