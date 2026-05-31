FredNats Break 1st Half Wins Record, Beat Shorebirds 9-6 to Take 7th Series in a Row

Published on May 30, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Fredericksburg Nationals News Release







Salisbury, MD - The Fredericksburg Nationals won their 1st half franchise record 36th game of the year on May 30th, taking down the Delmarva Shorebirds 9-6 to win their 7th series in a row.

The FredNats started off really strong, taking a 4-0 lead in the top of the 1st, without a single hit. Delmarva starter Esteban Mejia walked five as he failed to get out of the 1st inning. Coy James, Jacob Walsh, and Nick Hollifield all picked up RBIs, without a hit.

Delmarva struck back and tied the game in the bottom of the 3rd. The FredNats retook the lead just a few innings later though, as Luke Dickerson came through with a two RBI single to bring Rafi Ramirez and Eli Willits across the plate in the top of the 6th. That put the FredNats up 6-4. However, later in that inning, the Shorebirds scored a pair of runs on an E1 to even the game right back up at 6.

But with how this game went, it didn't take long for the FredNats to retake the lead. In the top of the 7th, Rafi Ramirez hit an RBI single to put the FredNats in front, then Eli Willits hit a two RBI double to give the FredNats some insurance.

RHP Ryan Minkler picked up his first save of the season, recording the final six outs, to close the book on a record breaking win for the FredNats. The Nationals look to make it five in a row tomorrow. RHP Carson Fischer gets the start against RHP Christian Rodrigez for the Shorebirds. First pitch is set for 2:05 PM.







Carolina League Stories from May 30, 2026

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