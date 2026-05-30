Columbia Fireflies Game Notes vs Charleston 5.30

Published on May 30, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Columbia Fireflies News Release







The Fireflies continue their series with the Charleston RiverDogs tonight at Segra Park at 6:05 pm. LHP Darwin Rodriguez (2-3, 3.12 ERA) takes the slab for Columbia and Charleston counters with southpaw Dominic Fritton (0-3, 6.82 ERA).

Tonight is Super Villain Night at Segra Park. A certain mascot is planning something mischievous. Fans are encouraged to dress up as their favorite villain and the night will close out with a pleasantly evil fireworks display. Buy your tickets now at FirefliesTickets.com.

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BULLPEN FIRES SIX ONE-HIT INNINGS IN 4-3 WIN: The Fireflies bats rallied behind six scoreless innings from the bullpen and Henry Ramos made a diving catch to strand the tying run on the basepaths as the Fireflies beat the Charleston RiverDogs 4-3 Friday night at Segra Park. The Fireflies claimed their first lead of the game in the seventh. Sean Gamble drew a one out walk off Cesar De Jesus (L, 1-1) and scored after back-to-back singles from Josh Hammond and Stone Russell that gave the Fireflies a 4-3 lead. Columbia started their rally in the third. Roni Cabrera smoked a lead-off triple to right-center and Connor Rasmussen poked a single through the right side to cut Charleston's lead to 3-1. In the fifth, it was Rasmussen who got a triple for Columbia. He came around on a Henry Ramos single to make it a one-run contest. The Fireflies tied the game in the sixth. Stone Russell pulled a lead-off double to the left field corner and moved to third on a Yandel Ricardo sacrifice bunt. Next, Hyungchan Um singled up the middle to even the score 3-3.

STERLING STARTERS: The Fireflies starting rotation has the second-best ERA in Minor League Baseball this season. The group has recorded a 5-9 record combined with a 2.89 ERA over 199.2 innings through the first 49 games of the season. Fireflies starters have 208 strikeouts and have held opponents to a .225 AVG on the season. The Fort Myers Mighty Mussels currently sit in first place in MiLB. They are 1-8 with a 2.89 ERA over 161.2 innings in their first 49 games.

BLISTERING BASORA: Friday, Andy Basora earned his first save of the season and the second of his professional career. After a slow start to the season where the righty accumulated a 12.10 ERA over eight appearances in April, Basora has locked in for the month of May. He has a 3.60 ERA over 10 innings in nine appearances over the second month of the season. He has surrendered four runs and three were in one outing at Augusta May 22.

LUMINOUS LOMBARDI: Michael Lombardi has been a master of the strikeout this season. Sunday, he etched five punchouts across four innings. Lombardi has the most strikeouts (56) in the Carolina League over 34.2 innings of work. Charleston's Aidan Cremarosa also has 56 punchouts this season. Prior to being called up Monday, Fireflies lefty Jordan Woods sat in the three spot with 54 strikeouts this season. Lombardi has the sixth-best K/9 rate in Minor League Baseball among pitchers with at least 30 innings this seasona (14.54). Kiefer Lord leads the way at 15.66.

BRINGING ON BROOKS: Catcher Brooks Bryan is riding the Carolina League's longest active on-base streak. Bryan has reached in 19-consecutive games since April 24. It's the second-longest active on-base streak for the Fireflies this season behind JC Vanek, who reached in 20-consecutive games. The Alabama native is hitting .333 on the run and has slapped five doubles to help drive in nine RBI. Bryan has walked an additional 11 times to drive his on-base percentage to .436.

RICARDO RIPS: Prior to an 0-1 outing with two walks and a sacrifice bunt last night, Yandel Ricardo was on an impressive streak. The switch hitting infielder had tallied at least one extra-base hit in each of his last four games. On the run, Ricardo was 8-13 (.615) with three doubles and two homers. He also had six RBI on the run. Brooks Bryan leads the way in the 2026 season. He had XBH in six-consecutive games to kick off the season from April 2-April 11.







Carolina League Stories from May 30, 2026

Columbia Fireflies Game Notes vs Charleston 5.30 - Columbia Fireflies

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