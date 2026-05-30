Bullpen Fires Six One-Hit Innings in 4-3 Win

Published on May 29, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Columbia Fireflies News Release









Henry Ramos of the Columbia Fireflies is greeted in the infield

(Columbia Fireflies) Henry Ramos of the Columbia Fireflies is greeted in the infield(Columbia Fireflies)

COLUMBIA, S.C. - The Fireflies bats rallied behind six scoreless innings from the bullpen and Henry Ramos made a diving catch to strand the tying run on the basepaths as the Fireflies beat the Charleston RiverDogs 4-3 Friday night at Segra Park.

The Fireflies claimed their first lead of the game in the seventh. Sean Gamble drew a one out walk off Cesar De Jesus (L, 1-1) and scored after back-to-back singles from Josh Hammond and Stone Russell that gave the Fireflies a 4-3 lead.

Columbia started their rally in the third. Roni Cabrera smoked a lead-off triple to right-center and Connor Rasmussen poked a single through the right side to cut Charleston's lead to 3-1.

In the fifth, it was Rasmussen who got a triple for Columbia. He came around on a Henry Ramos single to make it a one-run contest. The Fireflies tied the game in the sixth. Stone Russell pulled a lead-off double to the left field corner and moved to third on a Yandel Ricardo sacrifice bunt. Next, Hyungchan Um singled up the middle to even the score 3-3.

Randy Ramnarace kept the Fireflies in striking distance. The righty spun three hitless innings and Columbia tied the game while he was on the hill. After that, Hunter Alberini (W, 1-0) spun a pair of scoreless innings to get the ball to Andy Basora (S, 1). Basora closed out the game around one hit in a scoreless ninth inning.

The Charleston RiverDogs hopped on the scoreboard first Friday night. Daniel Pierce drew a lead-off walk and then came around to score on a Taitn Gray sacrifice fly that made it 1-0 in favor of the RiverDogs.

The RiverDogs added another pair in the second inning. Brailer Guerrero singled to start the frame and then Nicandro Aybar pulled a double down the right field line to place runners at second and third. Denis Samudio tossed a wild pitch to plate Guerrero and then Aybar came around on a JD Gonzalez groundout to push Charleston in front 3-0 early at Segra Park.

Samudio finished the game with three innings under his belt. The righty worked around five hits and three walks and allowed three earned runs before Randy Ramnarace entered the contest.

The Fireflies continue their series with the Charleston RiverDogs tomorrow night at Segra Park at 6:05 pm. LHP Darwin Rodriguez (2-3, 3.12 ERA) gets the ball for Columbia and Charleston counters with LHP Dominic Fritton (0-3, 6.82 ERA).

Tomorrow night is Super Villain Night at Segra Park! A certain mascot will be up to mischief and we're encouraging everyone to join in and dress up with him. After the game we'll have fireworks to light up the sky. Buy your tickets now at FirefliesTickets.com.

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Carolina League Stories from May 29, 2026

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