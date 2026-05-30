Wilson Rally Comes up Short on Friday Night

Published on May 29, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Wilson Warbirds News Release







MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. - The Myrtle Beach Pelicans used a five-run sixth inning and survived a ninth inning rally in which Wilson left the bases loaded to defeat the Warbirds 11-10 on Friday night at Pelicans Ballpark.

Trailing 11-6 entering their final at bat, Wilson (25-24) mounted a huge comeback loading the bases with one out and were then gifted four runs thanks to a on a wild pitch and three bases loaded walks to trim the deficit to 11-10.

However, that would be as close as the Warbirds would get as Aiden Moffett (S, 1) struck out Pedro Ibarguen to end the game and preserve the Pelicans 11-10 victory.

Myrtle Beach (20-27) entered the sixth trailing 4-2 but turned things around against Jarrette Bonet (L, 1-3) highlighted by a three-run home run from Eli Lovich, his seventh of the season to put the Pelicans ahead 7-4.

Wilson showed resilience once again and responded in the seventh with a pair of runs thanks to a Kevin Garcia two-run double which trimmed the deficit to 7-6.

In the bottom of the inning, Myrtle Beach responded, tacking on three runs on a bases loaded hit by pitch, a wild pitch and an RBI double to stretch the lead out to 10-6.

Hayden Frank (W, 2-2) worked 3.1 innings out of the bullpen out of the bullpen to earn the win for the Pelicans.

The series continues Saturday night with first pitch slated for 7:05 p.m. Wilson is slated to send right-hander Jacob Morrison (0-0, 3.86) to the hill while Myrtle Beach counters with righty Noah Edders (0-1, 4.15).







Carolina League Stories from May 29, 2026

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