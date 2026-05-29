Warbirds Back Home with Giveaways and Theme Nights Scheduled

Published on May 29, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Wilson Warbirds News Release







The Wilson Warbirds are back home as they host the Salem RidgeYaks for a six-game series from Tuesday, June 2 through Sunday, June 7.

Tuesday, June 2 at 7:05 PM

Join us for the first game of the series against the RidgeYaks!

Wednesday, June 3 at 7:05 PM

Wilt-son Wednesdays

Our season salute to our Wilson County friends! The Warbirds will offer $12 tickets for Wilson County residents at every Wednesday home game, thanks to our friends at Farris & Thomas Law!

Thursday, June 4 at 7:05 PM

Thirsty Thursday©

Start your weekend early with $2 Miller Lite and $2 PBR concourse wide. It is the perfect way to unwind at the ballpark with friends after a hectic week! Thirsty Thursday© is presented by Coastal Beverage.

Post-Game Fireworks!

Stick around after the game as we kick-off your weekend with a spectacular fireworks show! Post-game fireworks show presented by Top Dog Waste Solutions.

Game presented by Holiday Inn I-95

Friday, June 5 at 7:05 PM

Fireworks Fridays

Every Friday night we will light up the sky in downtown Wilson with our postgame fireworks! Set to upbeat music, we have the area's biggest and brightest fireworks show!

Wilt Bobblehead Giveaway

Arrive early and celebrate the Warbirds biggest fan - Wilt! The first 1,000 fans in attendance will receive a Wilt Bobblehead.

Saturday, June 6 at 7:05 PM

Star Wars Night

From a galaxy far, far away - comes one of the best nights of the summer as we celebrate the Star Wars franchise. With specials guests, promotions and more! Come out to the ballpark and May the Force Be with You!

Summer Saturdays

Following every Saturday night home game, we will again light up the sky in Wilson with a spectacular fireworks show! It's the perfect way to cap a great night at the ballpark!

Game and Fireworks Presented by Hubert Vester Auto Group

Sunday, June 7 at 1:05 PM

Pups In The Park Sundays

Bring your furry friends along every Sunday home game for a day of baseball fun for the whole family!

Get your tickets now at WilsonWarbirds.com to ensure you are part of the action in this jam-packed homestand! Just visit WilsonWarbirds.com or call 919-269-2287 to snag your tickets!







Carolina League Stories from May 29, 2026

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