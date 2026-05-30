Fred Nats Edge Shorebirds in a Pitcher's Duel

Published on May 29, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Delmarva Shorebirds News Release







SALISBURY, MD: The Delmarva Shorebirds (17-32) suffered their third straight narrow defeat to the Fredericksburg Nationals (35-14) on Friday, losing 2-1.

Fredericksburg struck first in the opening frame, capitalizing on a two-out error by Delmarva to take a 1-0 lead.

The Shorebirds tied the game in the bottom of the fourth on a two-out, RBI single by Andrés Nolaya, his second hit of the night, making it 1-1.

Stephen Still put together a solid home debut for the Shorebirds, striking out five batters over one inning while allowing one unearned run, four hits, and one walk.

JD Hennen followed him and struck out a career-high five batters across two scoreless innings.

With the game still tied in the seventh, Fredericksburg reclaimed the lead on an RBI double by Gavin Fien, giving the Fred Nats a 2-1 advantage.

Delmarva's offense mounted threats over the next three innings but was unable to tie the game, as they fell in another close game, 2-1.

Grant Manning (3-0) earned the win for Fredericksburg, while Kailen Hamson (2-3) took the loss for Delmarva. Jacob Roberts (6) recorded the final three outs to earn his second save of the week.

The Shorebirds will try to end a three-game losing streak on Saturday in a battle of prospects on the mound, as Esteban Mejia squares off against Miguel Sime Jr. for Fredericksburg. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 PM.







Carolina League Stories from May 29, 2026

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