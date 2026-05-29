Columbia Fireflies Game Notes vs Charleston 5.29

Published on May 29, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Columbia Fireflies News Release







The Fireflies continue their series with the Charleston RiverDogs tonight at Segra Park at 7:05 pm. RHP Denis Samudio (0-1, 6.75 ERA) takes the ball for Columbia and Charleston counters with RHP Jacob Kuhn (0-0, 1.96 ERA).

Tonight is Margaritaville Night presented by the South Carolina Education Lottery. Find your cheeseburger at your ballpark paradise! The team will offer $5 cheeseburgers while you vibe to live island music from the band Phantasia. Fans will want to get to the ballpark early as the first 1,000 will receive a Fireflies themed Hawaiian shirt. Buy your tickets now at FirefliesTickets.com.

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COLUMBIA SPLITS DOUBLEHEADERS BEHIND OFFENSIVE OUTBURST: The Columbia Fireflies rallied behind a pair of early homers in game two to split a doubleheader with the Charleston RiverDogs Thursday night at Segra Park. The Fireflies were shut out 3-0 in game one, but rallied to win game two 9-6. Game One Shane Van Dam started the doubleheader with four scoreless innings for Columbia. The righty struck out five RiverDogs batters around three hits and a pair of walks before the bullpen came in. Charleston scored three in the top of the sixth off righty Henson Leal (L, 2-4). Taitn Gray knocked a single to start the frame before Brendan Summerhill broke the scoreless tie with a triple to the right-center gap. Brailer Guerrero clobbered the next ball for his fifth homer of the season to make it 3-0 for Charleston prior to the end of the frame. Aidan Hough (W, 4-3) was the star of the show for the RiverDogs. The righty worked a complete game shutout. He worked around four hits over seven innings and recorded four strikeouts to keep the Fireflies at bay. Game Two Columbia jumped out to a quick start in game two. Sean Gamble drew a walk and Stone Russell sliced a two out single to center to set the table for Jhosmmel Zue. Columbia's catcher clobbered his first homer of the season over the home run porch in left to give Columbia a 3-0 lead. Yandel Ricardo started the scoring for Columbia in the second inning. The second baseman pulled his fourth homer of the season to right field to score Connor Rasmussen and lift Columbia ahead by a handful. The inning wasn't over there though. Sean Gamble walked and advanced to second on a balk before Josh Hammond drove him home with an RBI single.

STERLING STARTERS: The Fireflies starting rotation has the best ERA in Minor League Baseball this season. The group has recorded a 5-9 record combined with a 2.88 ERA over 196.2 innings through the first 48 games of the season. Fireflies starters have 206 strikeouts and have held opponents to a .222 AVG on the season. The next closest team is the Fort Myers Mighty Mussels, who are 1-8 with a 2.91 ERA over 157.2 innings in their first 48 games.

LUMINOUS LOMBARDI: Michael Lombardi has been a master of the strikeout this season. Sunday, he etched five punchouts across four innings. Lombardi has the most strikeouts (56) in the Carolina League over 34.2 innings of work. Charleston's Aidan Cremarosa also has 56 punchouts this season. Prior to being called up Monday, Fireflies lefty Jordan Woods sat in the three spot with 54 strikeouts this season. Lombardi has the sixth-best K/9 rate in Minor League Baseball among pitchers with at least 30 innings this seasona (14.54). Kiefer Lord leads the way at 15.66.

BRINGING ON BROOKS: Catcher Brooks Bryan is riding the Carolina League's longest active on-base streak. Bryan has reached in 19-consecutive games since April 24. It's the second-longest active on-base streak for the Fireflies this season behind JC Vanek, who reached in 20-consecutive games. The Alabama native is hitting .333 on the run and has slapped five doubles to help drive in nine RBI. Bryan has walked an additional 11 times to drive his on-base percentage to .436.

RICARDO RIPS: Yandel Ricardo has found the power stroke over his last four games. The switch hitting infielder has tallied at least one extra-base hit in each of his last four games. On the run, Ricardo is 8-13 (.615) with three doubles and two homers. He also has six RBI on the run. The streak is the longest-active streak in the Carolina League right now. Brooks Bryan leads the way in the 2026 season. He had extra base hits in six-consecutive games to kick off the season from April 2-April 11.







Carolina League Stories from May 29, 2026

Columbia Fireflies Game Notes vs Charleston 5.29 - Columbia Fireflies

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