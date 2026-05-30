Augusta's Early Offense Torments Kannapolis in 8-1 Loss in Towel City
Published on May 29, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)
Kannapolis Cannon Ballers News Release
KANNAPOLIS, N.C. - The Kannapolis Cannon Ballers suffered a, 8-0, defeat on Friday night at Atrium Health Ballpark behind a sluggish performance on offense against the Augusta GreenJackets.
RHP Caedmon Parker (L, 1-3) struggled in his final start of May, tossing 3.2 innings, allowing eight hits, six runs and walking five. The TCU alum punched out three in the effort. RHP Carlton Perkins returned to Kannapolis for the first time in 2026, allowing one inning, giving up two hits, two runs, one earned, two walks and struck out two. RHP Landen Payne tossed a scoreless 2.1 innings featuring a strikeout. Adrian Gil entered to pitch as the first position player to do so this season. Gil went two scoreless innings, allowing one hit in his first professional pitching outing.
Augusta struck first on back-to-back nights, as Tanner Smith hammered a three-run home run to left field to score first. A two-run Luis Guanipa double in the fourth inning made it, 5-0, GreenJackets. Juan Mateo singled home another to add to the advantage.
The top of the fifth saw more scoring, as Augusta scored one on an error and another off the back of a Conor Essenburg single.
The scoring stopped until two outs in the bottom of the ninth, as Gil launched his first homer of the year onto the berm. That was all the offense Kannapolis mustered, falling for a third straight game.
The Ballers look to avoid losing their first series in the month of May, as Saturday's game starts at 7:00 p.m. at Atrium Health Ballpark. Kannapolis will send RHP Riley Eikhoff to the hill for another start against the Augusta GreenJackets.
The 2026 Kannapolis Cannon Ballers season is underway at Atrium Health Ballpark! Single-game tickets, season ticket packages, group experiences and 10-game mini plans for the 2026 season are available for purchase now. Call the Cannon Ballers ticket office at (704) 932-3267 or visit kcballers.com for more information.
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