Runners Left on Doom Kannapolis in Second Loss of Series to Augusta

Published on May 28, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Kannapolis Cannon Ballers News Release







KANNAPOLIS, N.C. - On the first Towelers night of 2026 in Kannapolis, the Cannon Ballers rallied late but fell for the second time in as many days, 6-5, to the Augusta GreenJackets Thursday night at Atrium Health Ballpark.

RHP Blaine Wynk (L, 0-2) was dealt the loss in just one inning of work, leaving in the top of the second in a precautionary matter. Wynk surrendered two hits, two runs, one earned, one walk and struck out one. Out of the bullpen, RHP Gabriel Rodriguez went out and delivered 2.1 innings, allowing three hits, four runs, four walks and three strikeouts. RHP Choyce Diffey entered in his second straight game, posting 0.2 scoreless frames. RHP Nick Weyrich had a stellar two-inning outing next, allowing just a single hit and striking out two GreenJackets. RHP Anthony Patterson was the next man up, going 1.1 innings without a hit allowed. Patterson walked three and struck out two. RHP Ryan Schiefer took the Ballers the rest of the way, holding the line in his 1.2 innings, giving up just one hit and punching out a pair. Schiefer has still yet to allow a run in the month of May.

In the top of the first, Augusta brought home the first run on an error, later making it two with an RBI groundout from Juan Mateo. The visitors added to it in the next inning, as Tate Southisene doubled down the right field line to score two GreenJacket runners.

Moving to the top of the fourth inning, Luis Guanipa notched more offense on the week with a double to deep center field to bring home another two runs, giving Augusta a, 6-0, lead.

Kannapolis broke through in the bottom of the fourth, scoring on an Augusta error to get one run back. The game then fell silent until the bottom of the seventh, when another Baller run scored on a wild pitch. With two in scoring position, Jaden Fauske then hammered a two-run triple to straightaway center off the wall to make it, 6-4, Augusta. He later scored on an Augusta balk to make it a one run contest at, 6-5.

In the bottom of the ninth, the Ballers had the tying and go-ahead runners aboard, but were unable to deliver, falling, 6-5 in back-to-back nights.

The Ballers start the weekend with RHP Caedmon Parker taking the hill for the fourth game of six with Augusta on Friday night at Atrium Health Ballpark. First pitch is scheduled for 7:00 p.m.

The 2026 Kannapolis Cannon Ballers season is underway at Atrium Health Ballpark! Single-game tickets, season ticket packages, group experiences and 10-game mini plans for the 2026 season are available for purchase now. Call the Cannon Ballers ticket office at (704) 932-3267 or visit kcballers.com for more information.







Carolina League Stories from May 28, 2026

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