Encarnacion Wills Wilson to Comeback Win

Published on May 28, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Wilson Warbirds News Release







MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. - Handelfry Encarnacion provided the Wilson Warbirds with the team's first four-hit game of the season en route to a gritty 4-3 win over the Myrtle Beach Pelicans at Pelicans Ballpark on Thursday night.

Myrtle Beach (19-27) battled through a great start by Enderson Mercado and plated the first two runs of the game. In the bottom of the second, Eli Lovich put the Pelicans ahead 1-0 with a solo home run. In the bottom of the fifth, a Filippo Di Turi error scored Derniche Valdez to put the Pelicans ahead 2-0.

The resilient Warbirds (25-23) showed no quit and were quick to rally back. In the top of the seventh inning, Encarnacion collected his third hit of the day by smashing a two-run double to right field to tie the game at two.

With momentum on their side, the Warbirds kept pushing. In the top of the eighth, a Frederi Montero double scored Jose Anderson to push Wilson in front, 3-2. A massive double play ended the bottom of the eighth and ensured the Warbirds led heading into the final frame.

Searching for insurance, Wilson came through. An error from Valdez brought home Encarnacion and gave the Warbirds the necessary padding on the lead at 4-3.

Logan Poteet stepped to the plate for Myrtle Beach in the bottom of the ninth and led off the inning with a solo home run to bring the Pelicans within one at 4-3. Andrew Healy (W, 2-0) then hunkered down, retiring the next three batters to secure a 4-3 victory.

Jordan Henriquez (L, 2-2), who allowed the runs in the eighth and ninth, suffered the loss for Myrtle Beach.

With Wilson leading the series two games to one, the pressure is on Myrtle Beach for tomorrow's matchup at 7:05 p.m. Wilson has yet to name a starter, while Myrtle Beach will send David Bracho (0-1, 4.11) to the mound, looking to even the series.







Carolina League Stories from May 28, 2026

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