Columbia Fireflies Roster Move and Game Notes vs Charleston 5.28

Published on May 28, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Columbia Fireflies News Release







The Kansas City Royals have made the following roster move affecting the Columbia Fireflies active roster:

* C Gabriel Silva has been added to the Fireflies active roster

Silva will wear jersey #29.

There are no corresponding moves. The Fireflies active roster now sits at 30.

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The Fireflies continue their series with the Charleston RiverDogs with a doubleheader tonight at Segra Park a 5:30 pm. RHP Shane Van Dam (1-3, 5.40 ERA) takes the ball for Columbia in game one and RHP Jose Gutierrez (1-2, 4.04 ERA) takes the hill for the Fireflies in game two. Charleston counters with RHP Aidan Hough (3-3, 8.08 ERA) in game one and RHP Alex Wallace (0-2, 3.19 ERA) in game two.

Tonight is a Budweiser Thirsty Thursday where fans can enjoy $1.50 Budweiser and hot dogs at the game. The team also has $4 Michelob Ultra and Bud Light available. Buy your tickets now at FirefliesTickets.com.

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FIREFLIES WIN GAME ONE OF TWIN BILL BEFORE RAIN HITS: A four-run first and an excellent start from Kendry Chourio was enough Wednesday, as Columbia won game one of their doubleheader with the Charleston RiverDogs 6-2. Columbia jumped on Charleston starter Riley Stanford (L, 1-1) in the first inning. Henry Ramos slapped a single to left field before coming around on a Sean Gamble triple off the right-center wall. With one out, Hyungchan Um brought Gamble around with a single to give the Fireflies a 2-0 lead. After a JC Vanek walk, Stone Russell pulled a triple high off the left field wall to score Um and Vanek to make it 4-0. Kendry Chourio (W, 1-0) matched his season-best five innings of work. In his eighth start of the year, the righty allowed two runs.

STERLING STARTERS: The Fireflies starting rotation has the best ERA in Minor League Baseball this season. The group has recorded a 5-9 record combined with a 2.86 ERA over 188.2 innings through the first 46 games of the season. Fireflies starters have 198 strikeouts and have held opponents to a .216 AVG on the season. The next closest team is the Fort Myers Mighty Mussels, who are 0-8 with a 3.01 ERA over 149.2 innings in their first 46 games.

LUMINOUS LOMBARDI: Michael Lombardi has been a master of the strikeout this season. Sunday, he etched five punchouts across four innings. Lombardi has the most strikeouts (56) in the Carolina League over 34.2 innings of work. Charleston's Aidan Cremarosa also has 56 punchouts this season. Prior to being called up Monday, Fireflies lefty Jordan Woods sat in the three spot with 54 strikeouts this season. Lombardi has the sixth-best K/9 rate in Minor League Baseball among pitchers with at least 30 innings this seasona (14.54). Kiefer Lord leads the way at 15.66.

ONE RUN, NO FUN: Sunday, the Fireflies lost by a single run for the third time at Augusta. This season, the Fireflies are 5-13 in one-run games. That means just over 40% of Columbia's games have been decided by a single score. Last season the club played 48 one-run contests and finished 25-23 in those games.

BRINGING ON BROOKS: Catcher Brooks Bryan is riding the Carolina League's longest active on-base streak. Bryan has reached in 19-consecutive games since April 24. It's the second-longest active on-base streak for the Fireflies this season behind JC Vanek, who reached in 20-consecutive games. The Alabama native is hitting .333 on the run and has slapped five doubles to help drive in nine RBI. Bryan has walked an additional 11 times to drive his on-base percentage to .436.

SANDLIN WORKS QUALITY START IN PRO DEBUT: Last night, 2023 Fireflies right-handed pitcher David Sandlin made his Major League debut for the Chicago White Sox. The Oklahoma native spun six, one-hit innings to earn the victory as Chicago beat the Minnesota Twins 15-2. Sandlin is the 35th former Fireflies player to make his Major League debut and the third to do it in the 2026 season. He joins Peyton Gray and Eric Cerantola, who have also made their MLB debuts in 2026. The former Sooner pitched in 12 games for the Fireflies and fanned 79 hitters over 58.2 innings in the Carolina League. Sandlin was 4-1 with a 3.38 ERA during his time in Columbia. The righty also left his stamp on Fireflies history while in Columbia. Sandlin punched out nine Charleston RiverDogs in a start April 14, 2023. By the end of the game, Sandlin, Steven Zobac, Samuel Valerio and Eduardo Herrera combined for 20 strikeouts on the bump, which is the most in team history in a nine-inning game.







Carolina League Stories from May 28, 2026

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