Crawdads Return June 2nd

Published on May 28, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Hickory Crawdads News Release







Tuesday, June 2nd at 7pm

The Crawdads are back in action at the Frans! The 'Dads will welcome the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers on Tuesday, June 2nd.

Grab a $1 hot dog and bring your pup for Dollar Dog Tuesday by Hebrew National and WHKY 1290AM and 102.3FM.

Tuesdays at the Frans also mean craft beer is half off thanks to Lowes Foods.

"June 3rd"

Wednesday, June 3rd at 7pm

The team will take on their Llamas de Hickory identity on Wednesday evening. The Llamas, presented by the Greater Hickory International Council, are part of Minor League Baseball's Copa de la Diversion program to embrace and celebrate Latino culture.

Wednesday evening will be a Kids Win Wednesday by Arby's. Kids 12 and under can get a free ticket, meal voucher, and amusement wristband. Tickets must be done in person at the ticket office.

"June 4th"

Thursday, June 4th at 7pm

We'll tell you dirty little secret... Thursday is Emo Night at the Frans! So join the black parade and dance, dance your way to the ballpark as we take back Thursday.

Thursdays are packed full of discounts! Enjoy discounts on domestic beer and Pepsi products thanks to Focus News. Peoples Bank customers can show their card at the ticket window to get a discounted $6 ticket to the game. Plus $2 tacos at the first base nacho stand!

"June 5th"

Friday, June 5th at 7pm

Friday will be a popular night at the Frans! The Crawdads will be defying gravity as we trust our instincts and leap into No Place Like Home night. Toss, toss.

Following the game, there will be a firework show courtesy of the Paper and Big Dawg 92.1

"June 6th"

Saturday, June 6th at 7pm

Everything's bigger at the ballpark! Saturday will be a night dedicated to our affiliate, the Texas Rangers, as the 'Dads wear their Ranger-inspired jerseys. Part of the evening's entertainment includes a line dancing performance before the game.

In case you want to dress for the occasion, the first 1,000 fans will get a cowboy hat courtesy of Black Tie Transportation and WHKY 1290AM &102.3FM. Gates will open at 6pm for the giveaway.

Following the game, the Crawdads will also have a fireworks show thanks to Lowes Foods!

"June 7th"

Sunday, June 7th at 2pm

Wackadoo! Everyone's favorite Blue Heeler will be at the ballpark for a Meet & Greet. Fans who purchased tickets to meet her will be able to pick up their wristband and hat at the check-in table by the front gate before reporting to the Party Porch at the designated time to meet Bluey.

Sunday will be a Bark in the Park! Bring your dog out to the stadium for an afternoon of baseball.

Sundays at the Frans are Church Bulletin Sundays. Fans who bring a church bulletin to the ticket office can get a discounted $6 ticket thanks to Harrison's. The Crawdads will then donate $4 back to the bulletin's respective church.

*Repairs to the visiting clubhouse following a fire in early May are continuing to progress well. The final inspection for the clubhouse is scheduled for Monday.







Carolina League Stories from May 28, 2026

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