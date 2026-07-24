Thursday's Game Postponed Due to Storms

Published on July 23, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Hickory Crawdads News Release







Hickory, NC - Due to rain in the area, Thursday's game against the Myrtle Beach Pelicans has been postponed.

With a doubleheader already set for Friday following Wednesday's postponed game, the teams will make up Thursday's game in a doubleheader on Sunday beginning at 1pm. The second game will follow roughly 30 minutes after the conclusion of the first game. Both will be seven inning games. Gates will open at 12:30 on Sunday for the general public and 12pm for season ticket members.

Tickets for Sunday's game will be good for both games that day.

Fans with tickets from Thursday's postponed game can exchange their ticket for one of the remaining games in 2026. An upgrade would be required for Saturday's post-game Christian Concert.







Carolina League Stories from July 23, 2026

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