Fred Nats Outlast Shorebirds in a High-Scoring Game

Published on May 28, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Delmarva Shorebirds News Release







SALISBURY, MD: The Delmarva Shorebirds (17-31) suffered a second straight loss to the Fredericksburg Nationals (34-14) on Thursday afternoon, 11-9, in a high-scoring affair.

After a scoreless first inning, Fredericksburg struck for four runs in the top of the fourth, with an RBI single by Dashyll Tejeda, a two-run base hit by Eli Willits, and a wild pitch, taking a 4-0 lead.

Delmarva responded with four runs of their own in the bottom half, starting with an RBI triple by Juan Ortega. Braylon Whitaker followed with a two-run single. He scored moments later on a run-scoring hit by Stiven Martinez, making it a 4-4 game after two innings.

Coy James put Fredericksburg back in front with a solo home run in the top of the fifth, but the Shorebirds countered in the bottom half with a game-tying, RBI single by Stiven Martinez. Martinez later scored on a go-ahead base hit by Miguel Rodriguez, giving Delmarva its first lead at 6-5.

Fredericksburg tied the game in the top of the eighth with a run-scoring single by Jordan Williams, making it 6-6.

With the game tied in the ninth, the Fred Nats reclaimed the lead on an RBI single by Rafael Ramirez Jr. He was followed by Sir Jamison Jones, who hit a three-run homer, making it 10-6. Eli Willits added another run with an RBI double, giving Fredericksburg their largest lead at 11-6.

The Shorebirds did not go quietly in their half of the ninth as Stiven Martinez (6) pulled Delmarva within three on a two-run homer. After the Shorebirds loaded the bases, position player Jack Moroknek walked home a run, putting the tying run at second and the winning run at first. However, he retired the next two Delmarva batters to end the game and give the Fred Nats an 11-9 win.

Former Shorebird Jared Beck (2-2) earned the win in relief, while Adrian Heredia (1-3) took the loss. Jack Moroknek (1) earned his first career save.

Delmarva will look to bounce back and even the series on Friday, with Stephen Still making his first start for the Shorebirds against Leuris Portorreal. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 PM.







Carolina League Stories from May 28, 2026

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