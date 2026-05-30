Lovich's Three-Run Bomb Propels Pelicans over Warbirds, 11-10, in Offensive Thriller on Star Wars Night

Published on May 29, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Myrtle Beach Pelicans News Release







MYRTLE BEACH, SC - The Myrtle Beach Pelicans (20-27) outlasted the Wilson Warbirds (25-24) 11-10 in front 4,794 fans, the largest crowd of the season at Pelicans Ballpark on Friday night.

Myrtle Beach RHP Aiden Moffett (S,1) received the save after he struck out Wilson's Pedro Ibarguen with two runners in scoring position to halt the Warbirds furious comeback. The Warbirds had put up four runs in the top of the ninth courtesy of three bases loaded walks.

The Warbirds had held a 4-2 lead entering into the bottom of the sixth when the Pelicans offense ignited a comeback. Edward Vargas lined a single for one of his three hits on the night. Next, Darlyn De Leon singled Vargas to third. The next batter Alexis Hernandez roped an RBI single to cut the deficit to 4-3. Following a ground ball into a forceout to put runners on the corners, a wild pitch scored De Leon to tie the game at 4-4. Then Logan Poteet drew a walk. The next batter Eli Lovich (7), smashed a three-run home run to give the Pelicans a 7-4 lead.

Wilson retaliated in the top of the seventh. With two outs, Rylan Mills walked and then moved to third on a double from Ibarguen. Kevin Garcia followed with a two-run double to make the score 7-6.

Myrtle Beach hung three insurance runs up in the bottom of the seventh. Jairo Diaz led off the frame with a double and then moved to third on a single from Vargas. After De Leon walked to load the bases, Hernandez was hit-by-a-pitch in the head which scored Diaz from third to extend the score to 8-6. A wild pitch allowed Vargas to touch home and give the Birds a 9-6 lead. The next batter Alexey Lumpuy cranked an RBI double to make the score 10-6.

LHP Hayden Frank (2-2, 3.48 ERA) received the win for the Pelicans. RHP Jarrette Bonet (1-3, 5.21) was tagged with the loss for the Warbirds.

Myrtle Beach will continue their six-game homestand against the Wilson Warbirds (Single-A Milwaukee Brewers) Saturday, May 30 at Pelicans Ballpark. First pitch is slated for 7:05 PM. RHP Noah Edders (0-2, 4.15) will start on the hill for the Pelicans. RHP Jacob Morrison (0-0, 3.86) gets the ball for the Warbirds.

For tickets and more information, visit MyrtleBeachPelicans.com/Tickets







Carolina League Stories from May 29, 2026

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