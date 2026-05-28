Poteet's Three-Run Blast Powers Pelicans Past Warbirds 6-2

Published on May 27, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Myrtle Beach Pelicans News Release







MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. - The Myrtle Beach Pelicans (19-26) snapped their nine game losing skid in half with a 6-2 victory over the Wilson Warbirds (24-23) at Pelicans Ballpark on Wednesday evening.

With the score knotted at 1-1 entering the bottom of the fifth, the Pelicans offense ignited. Alexey Lumpuy singled and then stole second base to start the frame. After Michael Carico drew a walk, Logan Poteet (6) crushed a three-run home run to give the Birds a 4-1 lead.

RHP Dominick Reid (2-3, 3.32) received the win for the Pelicans after racking up a career-high nine strikeouts over five innings of one-run ball.

Wilson scratched a run across in the top of the sixth. José Anderson drew a leadoff walk and then scored when Frederi Montero hit an RBI double to make the 4-2.

Myrtle Beach added to their lead in the bottom of the seventh. Carico, Poteet, and Lovich worked walks to load the bases. The next batter Derniche Valdez cranked a two-run single to extend the lead to 6-2.

The Pelicans started the scoring in the bottom of the fourth. Valdez cranked a one-out double and later scored on an RBI single by Yahil Melendez to give the Birds a 1-0 advantage.

The Warbirds tied the game in the top of the fifth. Filippo Di Turi laced a leadoff single and then moved to second when Pedro Ibarguen was plunked. Following a double steal and a strikeout, Handelfry Encarnacion reached on a fielder's choice that brought in Di Turi to tie the game at 1-1.

RHP Eric Prado (1-1, 7.02) was tagged with the loss for the Warbirds. RHP Daniel Avitia (S,1) received the save for the Pelicans.

Myrtle Beach will continue their six-game homestand against the Wilson Warbirds (Single-A Milwaukee Brewers) Thursday, May 28 at Pelicans Ballpark. First pitch is slated for 7:05 PM. RHP Kaleb Wing (0-0, 0.00) will start on the hill for the Pelicans. LHP Enderson Mercado (1-2, 6.51) gets the ball for the Warbirds.

For tickets and more information, visit MyrtleBeachPelicans.com/Tickets







Carolina League Stories from May 27, 2026

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