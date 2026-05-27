Lovich's Four Hit Night Not Enough, Pelicans Grounded by Warbirds 4-1

Published on May 26, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Myrtle Beach Pelicans News Release







MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. - The Myrtle Beach Pelicans (18-26) dropped the series opener 4-1 to the Wilson Warbirds (24-22) at Pelicans Ballpark on Tuesday evening. With the loss, the Pelicans are now in the midst of their longest losing streak of the season (nine games).

Trailing the Warbirds 4-0 in the bottom of eighth, Myrtle Beach scratched one run across on a solo home run by Eli Lovich (5) which made the score 4-1. For the first time in his career, Lovich posted a four-hit performance going 4-for-4 with a home run, a double, and two singles.

Wilson started the scoring in the top of the second. Frederi Montero drew a leadoff walk and then stole second base to start the inning. Following a groundout that moved Montero to third, Rylan Mills peppered an RBI double to give the Warbirds a 1-0 advantage.

The Warbirds added to their lead in the top of the fourth courtesy of a solo home run from Pedro Ibarguen (3) to make the score 2-0.

In the top of the fifth, Wilson tacked on another run. Juan Ortuño was walked and then scored on an RBI double by Brady Ebel which made the score 3-0.

Wilson put up one more insurance run in the top of the eighth. Tyler Rodriguez worked a leadoff walk and later advanced to third on a single from Ortuño that was coupled with a fielding error. After Rodriguez was caught stealing at home in the midst of a two-six-two putout, Ortuño advanced into scoring position. The next batter Ebel laced an RBI ground-rule double to make the score 4-0.

RHP Tyler Renz (2-2, 3.63) received the win for the Warbirds, LHP Pierce Coppola (0-3, 3.71) was tagged with the loss for the Pelicans, however he racked up eight strikeouts over four innings of two-run ball. RHP Peyton Niksch (S,2) received the save.

Myrtle Beach will have the day off tomorrow before returning to Pelicans Ballpark on Tuesday May 26 when they start a six-game homestand against the Wilson Warbirds (Single-A Milwaukee Brewers). First pitch is slated for 6:35 PM. RHP Dominick Reid (1-3, 3.52) will start on the hill for the Pelicans. RHP Jayden Dubanewicz (0-0, 2.70) gets the ball for the Warbirds.

For tickets and more information, visit MyrtleBeachPelicans.com/Tickets







Carolina League Stories from May 26, 2026

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