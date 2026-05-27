GreenJacket Bats Silenced in Loss to Cannon Ballers

Published on May 26, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Augusta GreenJackets News Release







KANNAPOLIS, NC: Aiven Cabral carried a solid start into the sixth inning, but his offense could not keep pace as the GreenJackets dropped the series opener against the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers 3-1 on Tuesday night.

In a matchup of two incredibly strong starting pitchers, Max Banks had the upper hand, firing five one-run innings for his fourth consecutive win. The winning streak also increased for Kannapolis (25-21), as they have now won a league-best eight in a row.

Aiven Cabral was solid in his return to the rotation, but took his first professional loss despite going 5.1 innings. Cabral scattered three runs and walked three, but fell for the first time. It was the first loss on a Tuesday this year for Augusta (25-21), and the first time they have lost with Cabral on the mound.

The Cannon Ballers secured the lead in the bottom of the second against Cabral, and never relinquished in a wire-to-wire win. Stiven Flores led off the frame with a single, and after a one-out error advanced him to third, Alexander Albertus beat out a would-be double play ball to score the game's first run.

Kannapolis doubled the lead in the third on an RBI grounder from Flores, scoring Abraham Nunez after another leadoff single. Augusta got its only offense of the game in the top of the fourth, setting the stage against Banks with a ht by pitch and single that put men at the corners. Augusta could not create a rally though, with the lone run scoring on a double play induced from Juan Mateo.

James Taussig got the run back in the first at bat of the bottom half, obliterating a 3-0 fastball halfway up the batter's eye in center for his fourth long ball of the year. The run would prove to be the final of the game, as neither offense could muster anything further, with both bullpens proving stellar.

Banks gave way to Alexander Martinez, who faced the minimum in three-scoreless innings before Landen Payne recorded his second save in as many games to slam the door. Augusta got 2.2 combined innings of scoreless relief from Kade Woods and Logan Forsythe, but the offense was unable to make up the difference and avoid the loss.

Tomorrow, the GreenJackets will try to pull the plug on Kannapolis' eight-game winning streak as they hand the ball to Derek Vartanian, who worked a career-high seven innings last time out. The Ballers intend to start Truman Pauley, who Augusta has roughed up twice but who has found his stride in his last two outings.







Carolina League Stories from May 26, 2026

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