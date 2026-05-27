Tucker's Two-Run Homer Lifts RidgeYaks Past Crawdads in Rain-Shortened Win

Published on May 26, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Salem RidgeYaks News Release







SALEM, Va. - The Salem RidgeYaks (21-25) used timely pitching and a go-ahead blast from Stanley Tucker to defeat the Hickory Crawdads (25-19), 3-1, in a rain-shortened six-inning contest on Tuesday night at Carilion Clinic Field.

After a 40-minute weather delay, the game was called with two outs in the top of the sixth inning and a runner on second base for Hickory second baseman Luis Marquez.

Salem struck first in the opening inning after Andrews Opata reached on a single, stole second and third, and later came around to score on a fielding error by Hickory first baseman Marcos Torres, giving the RidgeYaks an early 1-0 advantage.

The Crawdads answered in the second inning when Deward Tovar lined an RBI single to right field to plate Torres and even the game at 1-1.

The score remained tied until the fifth inning when Stanley Tucker delivered the decisive swing of the night. After Frederik Jimenez reached base on a walk, Tucker launched a two-run homer to left field, his fourth home run of the season, to put Salem in front, 3-1.

Tucker's home run came against reliever Jake Jekielek, who entered after Alejandro Chiquillo tossed four innings, allowing two runs on two hits while striking out four in the losing effort.

Tucker finished 1-for-2 with two RBIs, while Opata and Givian Sirvania recorded Salem's other two hits. Opata also stole two bases and scored a run.

On the mound, Salem starter Barrett Morgan turned in another strong outing, allowing one run on three hits across five innings while striking out four to earn his third win of the season. Wuilliams Rodriguez recorded the final two outs in the sixth inning before the game was called and earned his first save of the year.

The RidgeYaks pitching staff continued its recent run of dominance, holding Hickory to just 1-for-9 with runners in scoring position while striking out five batters across 5.2 innings pitched.

The RidgeYaks and Crawdads continue their six-game series on Wednesday night at Carilion Clinic Field. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. Christian Foutch is scheduled to start for Salem against Hickory right-hander Moises Morales.

Game Notes:

Stanley Tucker's fifth-inning home run was his fourth of the season

Tucker has now hit home runs in back-to-back games

Tucker now has seven RBIs over his last four games

Barrett Morgan earned his third victory of the season and has now pitched five innings in two of his last three starts

Morgan tied his career high with five innings pitched

With his third victory of the season, he ties Myles Patton for the team lead in wins

Salem's rain delay was their first of the season

Andrews Opata recorded his 23rd stolen base of the season, tied for third-most in the Carolina League

Wuilliams Rodriguez earned his first save of the season

Rodriguez has now gone his last four relief outings since May 15, allowing no runs across his last 7 innings pitched

Rodriguez has not allowed an earned run since May 9 vs. Delmarva and has now gone five straight outings (8.0 IP) without an earned run

The RidgeYaks improved to 13-9 at Carilion Clinic Field this season







Carolina League Stories from May 26, 2026

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