Fireflies Rained out May 26, 2026 vs RiverDogs

Published on May 26, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Columbia Fireflies News Release







COLUMBIA, S.C. - The Fireflies and Charleston RiverDogs postponed their opener Tuesday at Segra Park due to inclement weather. The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader scheduled for Wednesday night at 5:30 pm. Gates will open for the contest at 5 pm.

The two teams will play a pair of seven inning games with a 30-minute intermission between games.

The Fireflies continue their series with the RiverDogs tomorrow night at Segra Park. Both teams have yet to name their starters for the doubleheader.

Tomorrow is a CVETs Dog Days of Summer. You can bring your dog with you to the game for free with your purchase of a lawn ticket. If that weren't enough, there are also White Claw seltzers available for $5 during the game. Buy your tickets now at FirefliesTickets.com.







Carolina League Stories from May 26, 2026

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