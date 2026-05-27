Rain-Filled Evening Goes for Howlers

Published on May 26, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Hill City Howlers News Release







A rain-filled evening fell in favor of the Hill City Howlers behind a 5-4 victory over the Fayetteville Woodpeckers on Tuesday evening.

Rain fell throughout the evening, including a rain delay that lasted over an hour. Fayetteville played catch-up from the very beginning, but could not overcome the deficit as the Howlers had just enough late for the series opening win.

The ballpark went silent in the first inning as a line drive caught Aidan Major squarely on the cheek. After an injury delay, Major was carted off the field but gave a thumbs up the crowd to ease the worry.

The Howlers struck in the bottom of the first with a three-spot. Jose Pirela launched a two-run home run to give them the lead. After a catcher's interference and a wild pitch put Luis De La Cruz in scoring position, Yeiferth Castillo drove him home with a single to left.

Keegan Zinn pitched well in relief until the heavens opened in the middle of the fourth inning, as the game entered a rain delay. Zinn finished with three strikeouts in 3.1 IP out of the pen.

After an 1:10 minute rain delay, the game began back up in the bottom of the fourth. In the top of the fifth, a passed ball allowed Juan Sierra to scamper home after a leadoff triple, getting the Woodpeckers on the board.

Robert Arias showed off his wheels in the bottom of the frame as he split the gap in left-center field. The ball fell between the two outfielders and rolled to the wall, scoring Jhorvic Abreus. Arias never let off the steam and touched the plate standing with an inside-the-park home run, pushing the lead to 5-1.

Kevin Alvarez scored in the top of the sixth as a wild pitch trimmed into the deficit by one. Two more came home in the eighth inning for Fayetteville as a double from Alvarez brought home one before he would score on an Anthony Huezo sacrifice fly, cutting the game to 5-4.

Fayetteville brought the go-ahead run to the plate in the ninth but could not move him past first as Luke Fernandez slammed the door shut for his third save.

The Howlers and Woodpeckers square off again on Wednesday evening at 6:30 p.m. at City Stadium. Tickets are available at hchowlers.com.







Carolina League Stories from May 26, 2026

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