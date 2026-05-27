Renz Mows Down Myrtle Beach in Series Opener

Published on May 26, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Wilson Warbirds News Release







MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. - The Wilson Warbirds rode an excellent start from Tyler Renz who threw five scoreless innings to defeat the Myrtle Beach Pelicans in the first game of the series at Pelicans Ballpark on Tuesday night.

Wilson (24-22) struck first against Myrtle Beach (18-26), breaking open the scoring in the second inning. Frederi Montero drew a lead off walk and then stole second base. With one out in the top of the second, Rylan Mills roped a double down the left field line to plate Montero and put the Warbirds ahead 1-0.

The top of the fourth brought more power hitting for Wilson. With one out in the frame, Pedro Ibarguen mashed his third home run of the season to double the Warbirs lead, 2-0.

After chasing Myrtle Beach starter Pierce Coppola (L, 0-3) in the fifth, Wilson attacked the Pelicans' bullpen. With two away in the top of the fifth, Juan Ortuño drew a walk. Brady Ebel then improved his hitting streak to 10 games by lacing a double down the right field line to plate Ortuño and push Wilson ahead 3-0.

Tyler Renz (W, 2-2) shut down Myrtle Beach one final time in the bottom of the fifth to qualify for the win, leaving the game with six strikeouts.

Ebel was sure to provide the bullpen with insurance in the top of the eighth inning. Again, Ortuño found his way on in front of Ebel by singling. Ortuño then took second base to put himself in scoring position. With two strikes on him, Ebel slammed a ground-rule double to center field, scoring Ortuño and extending the lead to 4-0.

Myrtle Beach brought a run back in the bottom of the eighth to cut Wilson's lead to 4-1. With runners on second and third base in the bottom of the ninth and the tying run at the plate, Peyton Niksch (S, 2) secured the win by striking out Alexey Lumpuy to end the game.

The two teams will meet again tomorrow at 6:35 p.m. Jayden Dubanewicz (0-0, 2.53) will make his first road start for the Warbirds while Myrtle Beach will throw Dominick Reid (1-3, 3.52).







Carolina League Stories from May 26, 2026

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