Hernandez's Three-Hit Night Not Enough, Pelicans Thwarted by Cannon Ballers, 5-4

Published on May 23, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Myrtle Beach Pelicans News Release







KANNAPOLIS, NC - The Myrtle Beach Pelicans (18-24) dropped their fifth game of the six-game set against the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers (22-22) 5-4 at Atrium Health Ballpark on Saturday night. With the loss, the Pelicans are now in the midst of their longest losing streak of the season (seven games).

Kannapolis took an early 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first. Abraham Nunez walked and then advanced to third on a stolen base attempt at second coupled with a throwing error. The next batter Jaden Fauske reached on a fielder's choice which scored Nunez to give the Cannon Ballers a one-run lead.

The Cannon Ballers extended the lead in the third. Nunez doubled and then moved to third on a wild pitch. One batter later, Fauske grounded out which brought home nunez to increase the score to 2-0.

Myrtle Beach retaliated in the top of the fifth. Darlyn De Leon ripped a double and then moved to second on a single from Alexis Hernandez. It was one of the three hits Hernandez notched in the ballgame. In the following at-bat, Alexey Lumpuy smacked an RBI single to cut the deficit to 2-1. Josiah Hartshorn followed with a go-ahead two-run double to make the score 3-2.

Kannapolis responded with a three-run inning of their own in the bottom of the fifth. Billy Carlson roped a double and then moved to third on a wild pitch, before coming in to score on another wild pitch to tie the game at 3-3. The next batter Fauske worked a walk and then stole second base. Then Stiven Flores drew a walk. One batter later, James Tausigg cranked an RBI single to make the score 4-3. Then another wild pitch allowed Flores to score, extending the lead to 5-3.

The Pelicans mustered one run in the top of the seventh. Hernandez smacked a leadoff triple and then scored on a wild pitch to cut the deficit to 5-4.

RHP Gabriel Rodriguez (1-0, 2.30) received the win for the Cannon Ballers. RHP David Bracho (0-1, 4.11) was tagged with the loss. RHP Landen Payne (S,1) received the save for Kannapolis.

Myrtle Beach will conclude their six-game roadtrip against the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers on Sunday May 24 at Atrium Health Ballpark. First pitch is slated for 1:30 PM. RHP Mason McGwire (2-1, 1.85) will start on the hill for Myrtle Beach. RHP Riley Eikhoff (1-4, 5.20) gets the nod for the Kannapolis.

For tickets and more information, visit MyrtleBeachPelicans.com/Tickets







Carolina League Stories from May 23, 2026

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