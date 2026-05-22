Lovich Cranks Homer, Birds Fall to Cannon Ballers 3-1 in Rain-Shortened Game

Published on May 21, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Myrtle Beach Pelicans News Release







KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (May 21, 2026). - The Myrtle Beach Pelicans (18-22) dropped their third game of the six game set against the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers (21-21) 3-1 in a rain-shortened five innings at Atrium Health Ballpark on Thursday night.

Kannapolis started the scoring in the bottom of the first. Abraham Nunez and Billy Carlson drew walks. Then a groundout from Javier Mogollon to put runners on the corners. A batter later, Jaden Fauske reached on a throwing error, allowing Nunez to score and make the game 1-0.

The Cannon Ballers tacked on two more runs in the bottom of the third. Nunez singled and then scored on a two-run home run from Mogollon to give Kannapolis a 3-0 advantage.

Myrtle Beach chipped away at the lead in the top of the fifth on a solo home run from Eli Lovich (4) to make the game 3-1.'

Then the skies opened up and the game went into an 1:29 delay before being declared final.

RHP Truman Pauley (1-5, 6.23) received the win for the Cannon Ballers. RHP Daniel Avitia (0-1, 7.16) was tagged with the loss, but punched out a career-high seven batters for the Pelicans.

Myrtle Beach will continue their six-game roadtrip against the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers on Friday May 22 at Atrium Health Ballpark. First pitch is slated for 7:00 PM. Cubs 12th overall prospect RHP Kaleb Wing (0-0, 0.00) will start on the hill for Myrtle Beach. RHP Blaine Wynk (0-1, 3.97) gets the nod for the Kannapolis.

For tickets and more information, visit MyrtleBeachPelicans.com/Tickets







Carolina League Stories from May 21, 2026

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