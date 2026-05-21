Columbia Fireflies Game Notes at Augusta 5.21

Published on May 21, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Columbia Fireflies News Release







The Fireflies continue their series with the Augusta GreenJackets tonight at SRP Park at 7:05 pm. RHP Denis Samudio makes his debut for the Fireflies and the GreenJackets counter with southpaw Landon Beidelschies (0-5, 11.00 ERA).

Columbia returns home Tuesday, May 26-Sunday, May 31. The team will celebrate Margaritaville Night presented by the South Carolina Education Lottery Friday, May 29. The first 1,000 in attendance will receive a free Fireflies-themed Hawaiian t-shirt. After that, Saturday, May 30 is Super Villain Night. Take a walk on the dark side at Segra Park and enjoy a pleasantly evil post-game fireworks show. Reserve your seat today at FirefliesTickets.com.

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VANEK HOMERS TWICE AS FIREFLIES FALL 5-4: JC Vanek notched his first two-homer game of the season as the Fireflies fell to the Augusta GreenJackets 5-4 in walk-off fashion Wednesday night at SRP Park. The Fireflies are now 5-11 in one-run games this season. Augusta walked the game off in the bottom of the ninth inning. Tate Southisene singled against Shane Van Dam (L, 1-3) before Andy Basora entered the game and hit Alex Lodise with a pitch. Luis Guanipa then lined a single up the middle to score Southisene and give the Green Jackets the 5-4 win. JC Vanek tied the game in the ninth inning with his second homer of the night. The first basemen pulled a solo shot just over the right field wall to tie the game 4-4. Vanek provided Columbia's second run of the game in the top of the fifth. The first basemen launched a solo homer to left-center field to extend his on-base streak to 20 games. It's the Fireflies' longest on-base streak since Callan Moss reached in 22-consecutive games from July 6-September 8, 2024.

STERLING STARTERS: The Fireflies starting rotation has the third-best ERA in Minor League Baseball this season. The group has recorded a 3-8 record combined with a 2.93 ERA over 168.2 innings through the first 41 games of the season. Fireflies starters have 177 strikeouts and have held opponents to a .210 AVG on the season. The Lakeland Flying Tigers, who have a 2.73 ERA through their first 128.2 frames this year currently sit in first place.

ONE-TWO PUNCHOUT: Michael Lombardi has been a master of the strikeout this season. Tuesday, he etched four punchouts across five innings. All-in-All, Lombardi has the second-most strikeouts (51) in the Carolina League over 30.2 innings of work. Charleston's Aidan Cremarosa leads the pack with 55 punchouts this season. Jordan Woods isn't far behind the pace of the top two. Columbia's lefty is in third with 46 strikeouts in 2026.

VICTORY FOR VANEK: JC Vanek is hitting his offensive stride for the Columbia Fireflies. The first baseman has reached safely in 20-consecutive games, a streak that began April 18. It's the third-longest active on-base streak in the Carolina League. Over the run, Vanek is hitting .317, but what's been most impressive is that he's averaging nearly a walk per game. After adding 18 walks, Vanek's on-base percentage jumps to .469 on the run. Vanek's streak is the longest for the Fireflies since Callan Moss reached in 22-consecutive games from July 6-September 8, 2024. Rushford's on-base streak was the longest for the Fireflies during the 2025 season. Catcher Brooks Bryan isn't far behind the first baseman. Bryan has reached in 17-consecutive games in an on-base streak that began April 24. The Alabama native is hitting .317 on the run and has slapped five doubles to help drive in eight RBI.

RUMBLING RUSSELL: Stone Russell is in his second season as a super utility player for the Fireflies. The infielder has played third, second and first so far this season. Russell has played 34 games without an error this season, which is the third-best mark in the Carolina League. Hector Osorio leads the way with a 36-game streak.

STAR POWER: Last weekend, MLB Pipeline updated their top prospects lists and Josh Hammond appeared on the Top 100 list for the first time in his career. Hammond is ranked as the Royals' third-best prospect and the 96th-ranked prospect in baseball. His teammate Kendry Chourio is also on the list. The righty is slotted in the 79 spot. It's the first time that two Fireflies teammates appear on the Pipeline top 100 list simultaneously. Former Fireflies catcher Blake Mitchell is also on the list this season.







Carolina League Stories from May 21, 2026

Columbia Fireflies Game Notes at Augusta 5.21 - Columbia Fireflies

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