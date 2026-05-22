Lodise Homers Twice as Augusta Wins Fifth Straight

Published on May 21, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Augusta GreenJackets News Release







NORTH AUGUSTA, SC: Alex Lodise totaled two home runs and four RBIs as the GreenJackets survived a handful of late chances to outlast the Columbia Fireflies 5-4 on Thursday night.

The win was the fifth in a row for Augusta (24-18), marking the longest win streak of the season through the year's first seven weeks. Conversely, Columbia (18-24) has lost four in a row for the second time this year, and first since they lost five straight at the end of April.

Lodise picked up his second two-homer game of the year, with his four RBIs proving the difference. Both long balls were two run blasts to the pull side, with the first serving as a rude greeting to Denis Samudio in his first inning of his Single-A debut, with the second extending the lead in the fifth against Dash Albus. Lodise is now tied for the team lead in home runs with eight, equal to Luis Guanipa.

Landon Beidelschies earned the win, his first of his professional career in his seventh start of the season. Beidelschies worked a career-high 5.1 innings and survived four hits and a couple of errors to allow just two runs, only one of which was earned. Henry Ramos got Beidelschies on an RBI groundout, while Hyungchan Um's RBI single was the one earned run against the starter, the highlight of Um's three-hit day.

Columbia spared no drama late in the game, posting a pair of runs in the 7th against Carter Lovasz to bring themselves within a run. Lovasz hit Daniel Lopez before Ramos cracked a triple off the glove of Junior Garcia in right, before Ramos came home on a Sean Gamble groundout to quicken the heartbeat of the GreenJackets.

Luis Arestigueta, who has usually been a long man and piggyback arm this year, was tasked with the final six outs of the game, and he gave the SRP Park crowd a full range of emotions en route to the save. Arestigueta loaded the bases in the 8th on a single and two hit batters, but struck out three in the inning including Daniel Lopez with two outs to keep Augusta in front.

The Fireflies did put a man aboard with two outs in the ninth, but Arestigueta once again displayed the swing and miss stuff by punching out Um to strand the tying run and secure his second professional save. Columbia left eight men on base in the final five offensive innings, and were 2-12 in the game with runners in scoring position as they were unable to get the big hit that would bring them even.

Tomorrow promises a highly-touted pitching matchup between each team's ace. Columbia hands the ball to eighteen-year-old phenom Kendry Chourio, while Augusta's Ethan Bagwell looks to keep his perfect month of May intact after seventeen straight scoreless innings.







Carolina League Stories from May 21, 2026

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