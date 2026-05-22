Mogollon's Home Run Powers Kannapolis to Third Win of Week over Myrtle Beach

Published on May 21, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Kannapolis Cannon Ballers News Release







KANNAPOLIS, N.C. - The Kannapolis Cannon Ballers won a rain-shortened game three against the Myrtle Beach Pelicans, 3-1, for their fourth straight victory on Thursday evening at Atrium Health Ballpark.

RHP Truman Pauley (W, 1-5) secured his first victory of the season, going five innings, allowing four hits, one run and punched out seven Pelicans. In the shortened game, Pauley ended up as the only pitcher used by Kannapolis, allowing the bullpen to get some rest ahead of the weekend.

The Cannon Ballers scored first yet again in the series, plating a run on a Myrtle Beach throwing error on a weak ground ball to the pitcher.

In the bottom of the third inning, Javier Mogollon delivered once more to continue his torrid stretch. The White Sox No. 13 prospect lasered a two-run home run to right field for his fifth blast of the season.

The Pelicans got their lone run on an Eli Lovich solo home run in the top of the fifth inning to make it, 3-1, still in favor of Kannapolis.

The Ballers threatened to add to their lead in the bottom of the fifth, but the game was called due to rain.

The Ballers play game four of their six-game series against the Pelicans on Friday night at 7:00 p.m. RHP Blaine Wynk is tabbed as the starter for Kannapolis to kick off the weekend at Atrium Health Ballpark.

The 2026 Kannapolis Cannon Ballers season is underway at Atrium Health Ballpark! Single-game tickets, season ticket packages, group experiences and 10-game mini plans for the 2026 season are available for purchase now. Call the Cannon Ballers ticket office at (704) 932-3267 or visit kcballers.com for more information.







Carolina League Stories from May 21, 2026

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