Deakins Delivers in 5-2 Win over Charleston

Published on May 21, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Hickory Crawdads News Release









Hickory Crawdads pitcher Aidan Deakins

(Hickory Crawdads) Hickory Crawdads pitcher Aidan Deakins(Hickory Crawdads)

Winston-Salem, NC - The Crawdads took an early lead on Thursday and never looked back, defeating the Charleston RiverDogs 5-2.

Paulino Santana mashed his third homerun of the season to get the 'Dads on the board in the first inning. Marcos Torres doubled and came around on a line drive by Josh Springer to give the Crawdads a 2-0 advantage and a lead which they would hold the rest of the afternoon.

The 'Dads loaded the bases in the third on a walk, hit batter and a single. Springer was hit by a pitch to bring in the run.

Yolfran Castillo added an RBI single in the fourth before stealing his 17th base of the season.

Luis Marquez provided another insurance run in the eighth with a line drive to score Springer.

On the mound for the Crawdads, Aidan Deakins pitched six innings, yielding two runs. He allowed six hits and didn't walk a batter. He improved to 4-0 on the season with a 1.54 ERA.

Wily Villar recorded a three-out save, his second save of the season.

The Crawdads have a 2-1 advantage in the series which will continue tomorrow evening at 6:30 from Truist Stadium.

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Carolina League Stories from May 21, 2026

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