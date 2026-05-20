'Dads Dash Past RiverDogs 11-5

Published on May 19, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Hickory Crawdads News Release









Hickory Crawdads catcher Josh Springer

(Hickory Crawdads) Hickory Crawdads catcher Josh Springer(Hickory Crawdads)

Winston-Salem, NC - The Crawdads wasted no time adjusting to their temporary home in Winston-Salem, cruising past the Charleston RiverDogs 11-5 on Tuesday night.

The Crawdads, who are calling Truist Stadium home for the week while repairs are being completed at LP Frans Stadium in Hickory, used a 15-hit night to down the RiverDogs and pull into a three-way tie with Charleston and Augusta for first place in the South.

Moises Morales got the start for the 'Dads, allowing one run through his first five innings, but was charged with four runs in his sixth and final inning of work. He ultimately would pick up the win to improve to 5-1 on the season. The win total is tied for second-most in the Carolina League. Jake Jekielek tossed two scoreless frames before Michael Trausch closed the door in the ninth.

The 'Dads offense was led by four hits from Josh Springer, who knocked a pair of doubles to go along with two singles. Deward Tovar, hitting behind Springer in the six hole, had three hits and three RBI on the night. Tovar, Hector Osorio and Yolfran Castillo all flashed their power with homeruns to help power the victory.

The teams will face off for game 2 tomorrow at 6:30pm as Jesus Lafalaise gets the ball for the Crawdads.

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Carolina League Stories from May 19, 2026

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