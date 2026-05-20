Lombardi's Great Start Not Enough, Fireflies Fall 8-1

Published on May 19, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Columbia Fireflies News Release









Columbia Fireflies pitcher Michael Lombardi

(Columbia Fireflies) Columbia Fireflies pitcher Michael Lombardi(Columbia Fireflies)

AUGUSTA, S.C. - The Fireflies got a great start from Michael Lombardi, but it wasn't enough as the team lost 8-1 to the Augusta GreenJackets Tuesday night at SRP Park.

Michael Lombardi put up five scoreless innings in his second-consecutive start for the Fireflies. The righty punched out four GreenJackets around two hits and a walk before he handed the ball to the bullpen. After leaving the game, Lombardi has 51 strikeouts on the season. He's second in the Carolina League behind Charleston's Aidan Cremarosa. Lombardi has worked five scoreless innings in back-to-back starts for Columbia.

The GreenJackets flew ahead in the sixth inning. After Tate Southisene reached first on a strikeout wild pitch from reliever Darwin Rodriguez, Rodriguez walked Alex Lodise and Juan Mateo and Luis Guanipa earned RBI to give Augusta a 2-1 lead.

In the seventh, Lodise dribbled an infield single up the third baseline to score Southisene again to grant the GreenJackets insurance and make it a 3-1 game. The GreenJackets tagged Columbia's bullpen for five in the eighth inning, highlighted by a Dallas Macias two-run homer and Michael Martinez's RBI double that scored Cooper McMurray. At the end of the inning, Columbia trailed 8-1.

Aiven Cabral (W, 6-0) closed things out for Augusta. The reliever matched a season-best with six innings. The righty didn't allow a run and struck out eight Fireflies in the win. Jaylen Payden spun two scoreless innings to keep the Fireflies at bay after starter Logan Forsythe only worked one inning.

The Fireflies got on the board first Tuesday. Sean Gamble drew a four-pitch walk in the first inning, advanced to second on a wild pitch and stole third before Brooks Bryan drilled a single up the middle to plate the center fielder and push Columbia in front. The RBI was Bryan's team-leading 23rd RBI of the campaign.

The Fireflies continue their series with the GreenJackets tomorrow night at SRP Park at 7:05 pm. RHP Jose Gutierrez (1-2, 3.52 ERA) takes the slab for Columbia and Augusta counters with RHP Derek Vartanian (1-2, 3.66 ERA).

Columbia returns home Tuesday, May 26-Sunday, May 31. The team will celebrate Margaritaville Night presented by the South Carolina Education Lottery Friday, May 29. The first 1,000 in attendance will receive a free Fireflies-themed Hawaiian t-shirt. After that, Saturday, May 30 is Super Villain Night. Take a walk on the dark side at Segra Park and enjoy a pleasantly evil post-game fireworks show. Reserve your seat today at FirefliesTickets.com.

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Carolina League Stories from May 19, 2026

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