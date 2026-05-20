Two Run First Inning Enough, FredNats Take Series Opener 3-1 Over Fayetteville

Published on May 19, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Fredericksburg Nationals News Release







Fredericksburg, VA - The Fredericksburg Nationals relied on their pitching staff to take game one against the Fayetteville Woodpeckers 3-1 in the first game of the season outside of the state of Virginia. FredNats pitchers struck out 17, led by starter Carson Fischer who fanned seven, after entering the game with a K/9 of just 6.1.

The FredNats got on the board, right as the game got underway, giving the pitching staff a lead from the very start. Luke Dickerson and Coy James both reached on walks in the top of the first. Dickerson was brought home by Jacob Walsh, who was injured as he reached on an error. The ensuing batter Jack Moroknek followed that up with an RBI single to make it 2-0 after the first frame.

The Woodpeckers got on the board in the 3rd, as Anthony Huezo came into score on a sacrifice fly from Fayetteville's top prospect Kevin Alvarez. On that play however, Xavier Neyens was called out a third, trying to snag an extra bag. It was the second out on the basepaths that inning.

Fredericksburg added on one more run just a couple innings later, as Gavin Fien hit an RBI automatic double to bring Rafi Ramirez across the plate at make it 3-1 in the top of the 5th.

From there, the pitching staff locked in. Levi Heusman, Julien Tonghini and Cesar Rojas combined for 5.1 innings scoreless out of the bullpen. The relief pitchers did not walk anyone.

The win improves the FredNats to a league-best 28-12 on the year, to move to a season high 16 games above .500. The win is the 4th in a row for Fredericksburg, who now moves to 6-2 in series openers this season. The FredNats look to make it five in a row tomorrow, as LHP Liam Sullivan gets his first start of the season. RHP Ryan Matheisen will make his first appearance of the year for Fayetteville. First pitch from Segra Stadium is set for 6:35 PM.







Carolina League Stories from May 19, 2026

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