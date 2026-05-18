Fireflies Fall 10-0 in Series Finale

Published on May 17, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Columbia Fireflies News Release









Brooks Bryan at bat for the Columbia Fireflies

(Columbia Fireflies) Brooks Bryan at bat for the Columbia Fireflies(Columbia Fireflies)

COLUMBIA, S.C. - The Fireflies fell flat, falling to the Hickory Crawdads 10-0 Sunday night at Segra Park. The pitching staff issued 10 walks and hit six Hickory players with a pitch during the contest. The Fireflies split the six-game set at Segra Park with Hickory 3-3.

The Crawdads came out strong Sunday. Hickory scored four in the second inning after Hiro Wyatt issued two walks and hit two batters. Paulino Santana had the big knock. The centerfielder lined a double to left-center to score Wady Mendez and Luis Marquez to push Hickory to a 4-0 lead before the end of the frame.

Wyatt worked three innings in the start for Columbia. The righty walked three and hit three batters with a pitch, allowing four runs before he turned things over to the bullpen.

Yeri Perez was the first arm out of the bullpen. After a scoreless fourth inning, he allowed six runs in the fifth. Perez walked four in the inning and hit two Crawdads with a pitch. Luis Marquez got the only hit of the frame, an RBI single, but by the time the fifth inning was over, Hickory led 10-0.

After that, Andy Basora, Randy Ramnarace and Max Martin combined for 4.1 scoreless innings to close out the game for the Fireflies.

Evan Siary (W, 1-1) earned his first career victory for Hickory. The righty went six scoreless innings before Owen Proksch and Keiber Armas finished out the game with three scoreless from the bullpen. It was the second time the Fireflies have been shut out this season.

Offensively, Brooks Bryan went 2-3 with a walk to extend his on-base streak to 15 games.

The Fireflies head to SRP Park to open a six-game set with the Augusta GreenJackets Tuesday at 7:05 pm. Both teams have yet to name their starters for the week.

Columbia returns home Tuesday, May 26-Sunday, May 31. The team will celebrate Margaritaville Night presented by the South Carolina Education Lottery Friday, May 29. The first 1,000 in attendance will receive a free Fireflies-themed Hawaiian t-shirt. After that, Saturday, May 30 is Super Villain Night. Take a walk on the dark side at Segra Park and enjoy a pleasantly evil post-game fireworks show. Reserve your seat today at FirefliesTickets.com.

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Carolina League Stories from May 17, 2026

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