Woodpeckers Rally to Steal Finale from Shorebirds

Published on May 17, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Delmarva Shorebirds News Release







SALISBURY, MD: The Delmarva Shorebirds (14-25) lost the series finale to the Fayetteville Woodpeckers (18-21) on Sunday afternoon, 8-7.

Kevin Alvarez wasted no time putting the Woodpeckers in front as he hit a solo home run in the top of the first to make it 1-0 Fayetteville.

Delmarva tied the game at one in the second inning on an RBI single from Andrés Nolaya.

In the third, DJ Layton put the Shorebirds ahead with a solo home run. His second long ball made it 2-1.

The Shorebirds extended the lead with two runs in the fourth on an RBI triple by Andrés Nolaya and a sacrifice fly by Juan Ortega, going in front 4-1.

Fayetteville responded in the top of the fifth with two runs of their own on run-scoring hits by Juan Sierra and Kevin Alvarez, making it a 4-3 game.

Delmarva came back with their best inning of the day, as Raylin Ramos brought home a run with a double, followed by a two-run double by Andrés Nolaya. The third hit of the day for both players gave the Shorebirds their largest lead at 7-3.

The Woodpeckers slowly worked their way back as they scored one run in the sixth, one in the seventh, and two in the eighth to tie the game at seven entering the ninth inning.

In the final inning, Hector Salas put the Woodpeckers in front with a two-out, RBI single, giving Fayetteville an 8-7 lead.

The Shorebirds went down in order in the bottom of the ninth and dropped their fifth-straight game to the Woodpeckers, 8-7.

Aubrey Smith (1-2) was the winning pitcher in relief, while Junior Aybar (0-1) took the loss for Delmarva.

The Shorebirds are back on the road Tuesday as they travel to Wilson Ballpark for the first time ever to begin a six-game series against the Wilson Warbirds, with the first pitch of the opening game scheduled for 7:05 PM.







Carolina League Stories from May 17, 2026

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