Banks Guides Ballers to Third Straight Win in Wednesday Shutout over Pelicans

Published on May 20, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Kannapolis Cannon Ballers News Release







KANNAPOLIS, N.C. - The Kannapolis Cannon Ballers shutout the Myrtle Beach Pelicans, 7-0, behind a dominant start from Max Banks and an offensive masterclass Wednesday evening at Atrium Health Ballpark.

RHP Max Banks (W, 3-0) picked up his third win of the season behind six scoreless innings. This is the fourth consecutive start that Banks has gone six innings and allowed two runs or less, putting up his fourth quality start of the season. The San Francisco native tied his career-high with seven strikeouts on the night. RHP Alexander Martinez worked the seventh and eighth innings, allowing a pair of hits but no runs to come home. RHP Nick Weyrich finished the night for Kannapolis, working a 1-2-3 inning and capping off his performance with a backwards K.

Kannapolis struck first in the bottom of the first with a Billy Carlson single. Then, after the White Sox first round pick in 2025 stole second base, Stiven Flores followed it up with an RBI single to right-center field.

The Ballers kept scoring in the second inning with Rylan Galvan launching his team-leading seventh home run of the season to right field. Carlson brought home one more later in the frame with a sacrifice fly to make it, 3-0, Ballers.

In the bottom of the third, Alexander Albertus sliced a ball up the middle to drive in Matthew Boughton to extend the Kannapolis lead. Fast-forwarding to the bottom of the sixth, Jaden Fauske smacked a ball over the infield for an RBI single.

The final bit of scoring for Kannapolis proved to be emphatic. Javier Mogollon, who had not tallied a hit with his streak on the line, crushed a two-run homer to deep left-center field, his fourth long ball of the season.

The Ballers easily held their, 7-0, lead to the first two games of the series against Myrtle Beach late with help from the bullpen.

The Ballers continue their six-game series with the Myrtle Beach Pelicans Thursday night, as RHP Truman Pauley gets the start on NASCAR Night at Atrium Health Ballpark. First pitch is set for 7:00 p.m.

The 2026 Kannapolis Cannon Ballers season is underway at Atrium Health Ballpark! Single-game tickets, season ticket packages, group experiences and 10-game mini plans for the 2026 season are available for purchase. Call the Cannon Ballers ticket office at (704) 932-3267 or visit kcballers.com for more information.







Carolina League Stories from May 20, 2026

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