Vanek's Homers Twice as Fireflies Fall 5-4

Published on May 20, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Columbia Fireflies News Release









JC Vanek at bat for the Columbia Fireflies

(Columbia Fireflies) JC Vanek at bat for the Columbia Fireflies(Columbia Fireflies)

AUGUSTA, S.C. - JC Vanek notched his first two-homer game of the season as the Fireflies fell to the Augusta GreenJackets 5-4 in walk-off fashion Wednesday night at SRP Park. The Fireflies are now 5-11 in one-run games this season.

Augusta walked the game off in the bottom of the ninth inning. Tate Southisene singled against Shane Van Dam (L, 1-3) before Andy Basora entered the game and hit Alex Lodise with a pitch. Luis Guanipa then lined a single up the middle to score Southisene and give the Green Jackets the 5-4 win.

JC Vanek tied the game in the ninth inning with his second homer of the night. The first basemen pulled a solo shot just over the right field wall to tie the game 4-4. Vanek provided Columbia's second run of the game in the top of the fifth. The first basemen launched a solo homer to left-center field to extend his on-base streak to 20 games. It's the Fireflies' longest on-base streak since Callan Moss reached in 22-consecutive games from July 6-September 8, 2024.

Henry Ramos got Columbia on the board quickly when the left fielder lined a lead-off homer to start the game and give the Fireflies an early 1-0 lead. It was Columbia's first leadoff home run since Asbel Gonzalez did it May 20, 2025 at Kannapolis.

Jose Gutierrez was sharp through the first four innings for Columbia. The righty punched out four Green Jackets and held Augusta scoreless, before running into trouble in the fifth.

Augusta tied the game after back-to-back blasts from Dallas Macias and Michael Martinez. It was the first time Columbia allowed back-to-back home runs since Jeferson Quero and Hedbert Perez did it for the Carolina Mudcats June 18, 2022, at Segra Park. A few batters later, Luis Guanipa added a two-run homer to give Augusta their first lead of the ballgame.

The Fireflies answered with a run in the sixth inning. Josh Hammond singled and Brooks Bryan drew a walk before Stone Russell grounded out to second basemen Hayden Friese, allowing Hammond to score and cut Augusta's lead to 4-3.

The Fireflies continue their series with the GreenJackets tomorrow night at SRP Park at 7:05 pm. RHP Denis Samudio (debut) takes the ball for Columbia and Augusta counters with LHP Landon Beidelschies (0-5, 11.00 ERA).

Columbia returns home Tuesday, May 26-Sunday, May 31. The team will celebrate Margaritaville Night presented by the South Carolina Education Lottery Friday, May 29. The first 1,000 in attendance will receive a free Fireflies-themed Hawaiian t-shirt. After that, Saturday, May 30 is Super Villain Night. Take a walk on the dark side at Segra Park and enjoy a pleasantly evil post-game fireworks show. Reserve your seat today at FirefliesTickets.com.

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Carolina League Stories from May 20, 2026

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