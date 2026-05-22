Delmarva Falls to Wilson in Slugfest

Published on May 21, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Delmarva Shorebirds News Release







WILSON, NC: The Delmarva Shorebirds (15-27) suffered a heartbreaking, 13-11 loss to the Wilson Warbirds (21-21) on Thursday night.

The Shorebirds scored twice in the first inning on a throwing error during a stolen base attempt, with DJ Layton touching home. Raylin Ramos extended the lead to 2-0, bringing home RJ Austin on a groundout.

Wilson quickly evened the game in the bottom half with a leadoff home run by Juan Ortuno and an RBI single by Luis Lameda, making it 2-2.

Delmarva reclaimed the lead on an RBI groundout by Edwin Amparo in the second, and a sacrifice fly by Stiven Martinez in the third put the Shorebirds back up by two at 4-2.

The Shorebirds broke out for four runs in the fourth, highlighted by a three-run homer from Minor League rehabber RJ Austin, followed by an RBI double from Raylin Ramos, making it an 8-2 game.

A fielder's choice error by the Shorebirds in the bottom of the fourth allowed two runs to score for the Warbirds, narrowing their lead to 8-4.

A sacrifice fly by DJ Layton in the top of the fifth put Delmarva back up by five at 9-4.

However, the Warbirds flipped the game in their favor in the bottom half, scoring six runs on six hits, with a two-run double by Luis Lameda giving Wilson their first lead of the game at 10-9.

Delmarva rebounded and tied the game in the sixth on a sacrifice fly by Andrés Nolaya, scoring RJ Austin to make it 10-10.

With the score still tied in the eighth, Stiven Martinez hit his fifth home run of the season, putting Delmarva back in front 11-10.

But it was Warbirds who landed the final punch as Juan Ortuno hit a go-ahead three-run homer in the eighth, his second long ball of the night, giving Wilson a 13-11 lead. They'd hold on from there to take game three of the series.

Enderson Mercado (1-2) earned the win in relief, while Adrian Heredia (1-2) took the loss for Delmarva. Jose Meneses (3) was awarded the save for Wilson.

The Shorebirds will try to even the series again on Friday, with Brayan Orrantia taking the mound against Jarrette Bonet for the Warbids. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 PM.







Carolina League Stories from May 21, 2026

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