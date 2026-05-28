Fireflies Win Game One of Twin Bill Before Rain Hits

Published on May 27, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Columbia Fireflies News Release









Columbia Fireflies pitcher Kendry Chourio

(Columbia Fireflies) Columbia Fireflies pitcher Kendry Chourio(Columbia Fireflies)

COLUMBIA, S.C. - A four-run first and an excellent start from Kendry Chourio was enough Wednesday, as Columbia won game one of their doubleheader with the Charleston RiverDogs 6-2. Between games, the tarp came on the field and game two was postponed due to inclement weather. It will be made up as part of a doubleheader tomorrow night at Segra Park. Game one starts at 5:30 pm and gates open for the contest at 5 pm.

All fans who had tickets for Wednesday night's game can exchange their tickets to any remaining Fireflies home game during the 2026 season subject to availability. For questions or more information, fans can call the Dukes Investigations Ticket Office at 803-726-4487 ext 1.

Game One

Columbia jumped on Charleston starter Riley Stanford (L, 1-1) in the first inning. Henry Ramos slapped a single to left field before coming around on a Sean Gamble triple off the right-center wall. With one out, Hyungchan Um brought Gamble around with a single to give the Fireflies a 2-0 lead. After a JC Vanek walk, Stone Russell pulled a triple high off the left field wall to score Um and Vanek to make it 4-0.

The next inning, Columbia bats kept churning. Ethan Storm issued a pair of walks to set the table for Yandel Ricardo who doubled home Gamble to make Columbia's lead 5-0. Later in the inning, JC Vanek drew a two-out bases loaded walk to give the Fireflies a lead of half a dozen.

Kendry Chourio (W, 1-0) matched his season-best five innings of work. In his eighth start of the year, the righty allowed two runs (one earned) and struck out three RiverDogs before he handed the ball to Jhon Reyes and the bullpen. Reyes worked a 1-2-3 sixth inning before Andy Basora came out to close out the seventh in order for the Fireflies.

The RiverDogs got on the board in the fourth inning. Daniel Pierce kicked off the frame with a single before he stole second. Next, Brendan Summerhill lined a base hit up the middle to score Pierce and cut Columbia's lead to 6-1.

The Fireflies continue their series with the Charleston RiverDogs with a doubleheader tomorrow night at Segra Park at 5:30 pm. Both teams have yet to name their starters for the pair of games.

Tomorrow is a Budweiser Thirsty Thursday where fans can enjoy $1.50 Budweiser and hot dogs at the ballpark. The team also has Michelob Ultra and Bud Light available for $4. Buy your tickets now at FirefliesTickets.com.

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Carolina League Stories from May 27, 2026

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