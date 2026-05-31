Shorebirds Fall in Back-And-Forth Game to Fred Nats

Published on May 30, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Delmarva Shorebirds News Release







SALISBURY, MD: The Delmarva Shorebirds (17-33) were defeated by the Fredericksburg Nationals (36-14) on Saturday night, 9-6.

The Fred Nats took the lead in the first inning, scoring four runs by capitalizing on five walks and an error, going in front 4-0.

Delmarva responded with a four-run third inning of their own, starting with Jordan Sanchez, who drove home two with a base hit. Elvin Garcia followed with his second hit of the night to Enrique Bradfield Jr. Miguel Rodriguez got the final run home with a bases-loaded walk, tying the game at four apiece.

The score remained tied at four in the sixth until Luke Dickerson put Fredericksburg back in the lead with a two-run single with two outs, making it 6-4 Fred Nats.

The Shorebirds came through with another answer when an error on a bunt by Enrique Bradfield Jr. scored Félix Amparo, making it a 6-5 game. A sacrifice fly by Stiven Martinez scored Junior Aybar, even the score again at 6-6.

At the top of the seventh, Fredericksburg recaptured the lead on an RBI single by Rafael Ramirez Jr. and a two-run double by Eli Willits, giving Fredericksburg a 9-6 advantage.

Delmarva's offense failed to score any runs over the final three innings and dropped its fourth straight game to Fredericksburg, 9-6.

Levi Huesman (2-1) earned the win in relief, while Zac Lampton (0-1) took the loss. Ryan Minckler (1) was credited with a six-out save.

The homestand concludes Sunday afternoon, with Christian Rodriguez taking the mound against Carson Fischer for Fredericksburg. First pitch is scheduled for 2:05 PM.







Carolina League Stories from May 30, 2026

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