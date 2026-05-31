Late Rally Upsets Fireflies, 8-4, Saturday

Published on May 30, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Columbia Fireflies News Release









Columbia Fireflies' Yandel Ricardo in action

(Columbia Fireflies) Columbia Fireflies' Yandel Ricardo in action(Columbia Fireflies)

COLUMBIA, SC - The Fireflies gave up a late rally, ceding five runs after the seventh as they fell to the Charleston RiverDogs 8-4 Saturday night at Segra Park.

The RiverDogs got the upper hand in the top of the seventh. After Logan Driscoll reached on a fielder's choice, Taitn Gray tripled to the right field corner to score Driscoll to tie the game 4-4. After that, Jhon Reyes (L, 1-1; BS, 3) issued a balk that brought Gray home to give the RiverDogs their first lead since the top of the first inning. JD Gonzalez had the back breaker though. The designated hitter singled to bring home Tom Poole and Alberth Palma to give the RiverDogs a 7-4 lead before the stretch.

The Fireflies burst through the door after the delay to start the game. Henry Ramos singled to start the frame and stole second before Josh Hammond shot a base knock up the middle to score Ramos and make it a one-run game. Stone Russell pulled a double to the right field wall to put runners on second and third for Yandel Ricardo. The shortstop, poked a base hit through to score Hammond and Russell to give the Fireflies their first lead of the game, 3-2. Next, Jhosmmel Zue lined a double to plate Hammond to give Columbia their final run of the night.

Charleston scored first in the top of the first. The RiverDogs loaded the bases before the first out was recorded. Taitn Gray drew a bases loaded walk to drive home the first run of the game and theen Alberth Palma lined a single to bring home Logan Driscoll to give Charleston a 2-0 before Columbia could come to the plate.

The Fireflies close out their series with the Charleston RiverDogs tomorrow night at Segra Park at 5:05 pm. RHP Michael Lombardi (2-1, 2.60 ERA) gets the ball for Columbia and Charleston counters with lefty Blake Morgan (2-0, 2.11 ERA).

Tomorrow night is our Negro League Celebration presented by The COMET at Segra Park. The team is bringing in the Negro League Baseball Hall of Fame traveling exhibit and special guest Sean Gibson. Stick around after the game for the traditional Sunday Funday activities. Kids can run the bases thanks to Bang Back Pinball Lounge and there will be a full team post-game autograph session thanks to E.F. Martin Heating and Air. Reserve your seat starting at just $6 at FirefliesTickets.com.

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Carolina League Stories from May 30, 2026

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