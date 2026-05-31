Lubo's Three-Run Homer Lifts Pelicans over Warbirds, 7-5, on Mental Health Awareness Night
Published on May 30, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)
Myrtle Beach Pelicans News Release
MYRTLE BEACH, SC - The Myrtle Beach Pelicans (21-27) used a three-run bottom of the eighth to topple the Wilson Warbirds (25-25) 7-5 in front 4,452 fans at Pelicans Ballpark on Saturday's Mental Health Awareness Night.
Trailing Wilson 5-4 in the bottom of the eighth, Myrtle Beach's offense mounted a rally. Eli Lovich led off the inning with a walk and then moved to second on a groundout. After a wild pitch advanced Lovich to third, Jairo Diaz was plunked to put runners on the corners. In the ensuing at-bat, Geuri Lubo (2) smashed a three-run home run to give the Pelicans a 7-5 lead.
Tied 4-4 in the top of the eighth, the Warbirds scratched a run across. Frederi Montero and Pedro Ibarguen drew leadoff walks. The next batter Rylan Mills roped an RBI single to give the Warbirds a 5-4 advantage.
Down 4-2 in the bottom of the fifth, The Pelicans tied the game up. With one out and a runner on third, Lovich reached base on a fielder's choice that retired the runner on third. Yahil Melendez (1) followed by cranking a two-run home run to knot the score at 4-4.
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RHP Braylon Myers (2-1, 2.54 ERA) received the win for the Pelicans. RHP Hayden Robinson (0-1, 13.50) was tagged with the loss for the Warbirds.
Myrtle Beach will conclude their six-game homestand against the Wilson Warbirds (Single-A Milwaukee Brewers) Sunday, May 31 at Pelicans Ballpark. First pitch is slated for 6:35 PM. LHP Pierce Coppola (0-3, 3.71) will start on the hill for the Pelicans. RHP Enniel Cortez (0-2, 11.42) gets the ball for the Warbirds.
For tickets and more information, visit MyrtleBeachPelicans.com/Tickets
Carolina League Stories from May 30, 2026
- Lubo's Three-Run Homer Lifts Pelicans over Warbirds, 7-5, on Mental Health Awareness Night - Myrtle Beach Pelicans
- Late Rally Upsets Fireflies, 8-4, Saturday - Columbia Fireflies
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- FredNats Break 1st Half Wins Record, Beat Shorebirds 9-6 to Take 7th Series in a Row - Fredericksburg Nationals
- Fayetteville Finishes off Hill City with Eight-Run Inning - Hill City Howlers
- Eikhoff's Masterful Performance Guides Ballers Back to Win Column Saturday - Kannapolis Cannon Ballers
- RidgeYaks Ride Nunez's Two-Homer Night to 5-1 Victory over Hickory - Salem RidgeYaks
- Fritton Fans Eight, RiverDogs Roar Back for 8-4 Win - Charleston RiverDogs
- Pelicans Rally Late to Sink Warbirds - Wilson Warbirds
- Double Plays Doom GreenJackets in Saturday Loss - Augusta GreenJackets
- 'Dads Announce Rescheduled Promotions - Hickory Crawdads
- Columbia Fireflies Game Notes vs Charleston 5.30 - Columbia Fireflies
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Other Recent Myrtle Beach Pelicans Stories
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