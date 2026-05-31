Lubo's Three-Run Homer Lifts Pelicans over Warbirds, 7-5, on Mental Health Awareness Night

Published on May 30, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Myrtle Beach Pelicans News Release







MYRTLE BEACH, SC - The Myrtle Beach Pelicans (21-27) used a three-run bottom of the eighth to topple the Wilson Warbirds (25-25) 7-5 in front 4,452 fans at Pelicans Ballpark on Saturday's Mental Health Awareness Night.

Trailing Wilson 5-4 in the bottom of the eighth, Myrtle Beach's offense mounted a rally. Eli Lovich led off the inning with a walk and then moved to second on a groundout. After a wild pitch advanced Lovich to third, Jairo Diaz was plunked to put runners on the corners. In the ensuing at-bat, Geuri Lubo (2) smashed a three-run home run to give the Pelicans a 7-5 lead.

Tied 4-4 in the top of the eighth, the Warbirds scratched a run across. Frederi Montero and Pedro Ibarguen drew leadoff walks. The next batter Rylan Mills roped an RBI single to give the Warbirds a 5-4 advantage.

Down 4-2 in the bottom of the fifth, The Pelicans tied the game up. With one out and a runner on third, Lovich reached base on a fielder's choice that retired the runner on third. Yahil Melendez (1) followed by cranking a two-run home run to knot the score at 4-4.

To view full recap, click here.

RHP Braylon Myers (2-1, 2.54 ERA) received the win for the Pelicans. RHP Hayden Robinson (0-1, 13.50) was tagged with the loss for the Warbirds.

Myrtle Beach will conclude their six-game homestand against the Wilson Warbirds (Single-A Milwaukee Brewers) Sunday, May 31 at Pelicans Ballpark. First pitch is slated for 6:35 PM. LHP Pierce Coppola (0-3, 3.71) will start on the hill for the Pelicans. RHP Enniel Cortez (0-2, 11.42) gets the ball for the Warbirds.

For tickets and more information, visit MyrtleBeachPelicans.com/Tickets







Carolina League Stories from May 30, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.