Fayetteville Finishes off Hill City with Eight-Run Inning

Published on May 30, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Hill City Howlers News Release







An eight-run seventh propelled the Fayetteville Woodpeckers to a 17-7 win over the Hill City Howlers on Saturday evening.

The Howlers surrendered a season-high 22 hits with the Woodpeckers collecting at least one in all but two innings. Every player on the Woodpeckers reached base, with eight scoring at least one run. Six Woodpeckers scored twice or more throughout the course of the game.

The Howlers struck for two in the first inning as they unloaded with two outs. After a Cannon Peebles walk and stolen base, Yeiferth Castillo drove him in with a single. Luis De La Cruz followed suit with an RBI double.

Fayetteville got on the board in the third inning with an Anthony Huezo sacrifice fly, trimming the lead to one. However, Hill City responded in a hurry.

Five straight hits opened up the bottom of the inning as the Howlers used three doubles to put three runs on the board. Jose Pirela singled to open the frame; Peebles scored him with a double before he was brought home with a double from Castillo. Luis De La Cruz picked up the third RBI with a single of his own, putting Hill City up 5-1.

DJ Newman struck for a two-run home run in the fifth inning on a ball that just carried over the left-field fence, trimming the Hill City lead to two. Huezo followed later in the inning with a solo blast, making it a one-run game.

Hector Salas provided another run in the top of the sixth inning as he drove home the tying run. One batter later, Juan Sierra brought home the go-ahead run with an infield single as the Woodpeckers moved in front 6-5.

The game spiraled out of control on the Howlers in the seventh inning as Fayetteville put up an eight spot in the inning. 12 men came to the plate for the Woodpeckers in addition to the five extra-base hits they collected in the frame.

Hill City found a run in the bottom of the inning as an error in right field allowed Luis De La Cruz to reach, scoring Juneiker Caceres. The Howlers had the bases loaded, but only mustered one run.

Three more scored in the eighth for Fayetteville as Nehomar Ochoa Jr. brought one in with a sacrifice fly. Juan Sierra blasted his sixth home run of the season, a two-run shot, to put the Woodpeckers up 17-6.

Caceres brought home one more run for the Howlers in the eighth as Yerlin Luis scored, wrapping up the scoring for the night. The team collected 11 hits in the effort, only the fourth time the team has picked up double-digit hits in the month of May.

Hill City and Fayetteville play one more game on Sunday at 2 p.m. at City Stadium. Tickets for the series finale are available at hchowlers.com.







Carolina League Stories from May 30, 2026

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