Fritton Fans Eight, RiverDogs Roar Back for 8-4 Win

Published on May 30, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Charleston RiverDogs News Release









Charleston RiverDogs pitcher Dominic Fritton

(Charleston RiverDogs) Charleston RiverDogs pitcher Dominic Fritton(Charleston RiverDogs)

Columbia, S.C. - After trailing late, a four-run seventh catapulted the Charleston RiverDogs to a thrilling 8-4 win versus the Columbia Fireflies on Saturday night at Segra Park.

After a difficult first inning, starter Dominic Fritton settled in, at one point retiring 13 consecutive hitters through the middle innings. In total, he completed a career-high six frames, punched out eight and faced the minimum four times. As a result, he earned his first professional win.

Charleston opened scoring early in the top of the first when Taitn Gray drew a bases-loaded walk and Alberth Palma lined an RBI single to right to make it 2-0.

Columbia punched back quick in the bottom of the first, scoring four runs on five hits to take a 4-2 lead.

The RiverDogs grabbed a run back in the top of the third when Palma barreled another RBI single to right to cut the deficit to one run.

In the top of the seventh, Charleston flipped the script when Gray lined an RBI triple to right that brought home Logan Driscoll to even the score at 4-4.

Later in the frame, Gray scored on a balk to push the RiverDogs ahead 5-4.

J.D. Gonzalez added on two more runs of insurance, lining a two-run single to center that extended the lead to three. In the top of the ninth he capped scoring at 8-4 with a run-scoring single.

With the win, Charleston moved to 25-25 while Columbia fell to 23-27. With Hickory's loss to Salem, the RiverDogs gained a game in the Carolian League South standings, moving to four games back of first.

The two return to Segra Park tomorrow for the series finale with first pitch slated for 5:05 p.m. Coverage on the RiverDogs Broadcast Network begins at 4:50 p.m.

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Carolina League Stories from May 30, 2026

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