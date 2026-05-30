'Dads Announce Rescheduled Promotions

Published on May 30, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Hickory Crawdads News Release







Hickory, NC - The Crawdads have announced new dates for several promotions that were postponed from May.

The short sleeve military hoodie giveaway by Allison & White Property Management has been rescheduled to Friday, June 26th. The festivities for the night also include an Americana themed game with a patriotic firework show to close things out.

The wrestling jersey giveaway by Pepsi has been moved to Friday, July 17th. The night will tie into the previously scheduled 90s Night theme and will feature a post-game fireworks show. Fans who purchased the guaranteed jersey package will be able to pick up their wrestling jerseys starting at the Friday, July 17th game.

Three fireworks dates have also been rescheduled. Saturday, June 6th (Texas Ranger Night/cowboy hat giveaway) will have a postgame show courtesy of Lowes Foods. The Crawdads will also host a show, presented by Courtyard by Marriott, following the game on Saturday, June 27th (Llamas de Hickory Night & sugar skull jersey giveaway). Lastly, the Saturday July 18th game (Stay in Your Lane Night & bowling shirt giveaway) will have a post-game firework show.

Salute to Troops, presented by Shell Heating & Air, will take place Friday, September 4th through the Sunday, September 6th games. With the Salute to Troops promotion, active duty and retired military can get free parking to the games.

The Crawdads have also announced a new giveaway item. On Friday, July 24th, the first 500 fans will get a plush cow courtesy of Chick-Fil-A Viewmont.







Carolina League Stories from May 30, 2026

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