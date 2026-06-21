Late Rally Not Enough as Fireflies Fall 4-3

Published on June 21, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Columbia Fireflies News Release









JC Vanek swings away for the Columbia Fireflies

(Columbia Fireflies) JC Vanek swings away for the Columbia Fireflies(Columbia Fireflies)

COLUMBIA, S.C. - The Fireflies muscled a pair of homers in the final two frames, but ultimately fell to the Hickory Crawdads 4-3 Sunday afternoon at L.P. Frans Stadium

JC Vanek got the rally started with a two out solo shot to left field in the top of the eighth to cut Hickory's lead to 4-2. Then in the ninth, Josh Hammond clobbered his fourth homer of the season to left off Michael Trausch (S, 1) to make it a one-run game. Trausch was able to get a strikeout and a pop-up after to end the game.

The Fireflies broke through in the top of the fourth inning. JC Vanek started the frame with a singled before Roni Cabrera cracked a double to left to put runners on second and third with no one out. After that, Jhosmmel Zue grounded out to short to plate Vanek and break Columbia's scoreless streak and give the club a 1-0 lead. The Fireflies last scored with two outs in the top of the 10th inning Thursday, which meant the team went 21.2 innings between runs.

Jose Gutierrez served as the opener for Columbia in the finale. The righty faced the minimum over two frames with three strikeouts before he passed the ball to Michael Lombardi (L, 2-3). Lombardi dominated through his first four innings of relief. He didn't allow a runner to move past second and struck out six Crawdads. In the seventh, Lombardi allowed a pair of singles before Deward Tovar tied the game by bouncing into a fielder's choice where Jhosmmel Zue threw the ball wide of home plate to score Luis Marquez.

After that, Andy Basora entered the game and served a three-run homer to Cal Stark to push the Crawdads to a 4-1 lead before the end of the seventh.

Columbia kicks-off a fresh series with the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers Tuesday at Atrium Health Ballpark at 7 pm. Both teams have yet to name their starters for the series.

The Fireflies return home for 12 games in 13 days from June 30-July 12. The team will celebrate America's 250th birthday with the biggest fireworks show of the year, Saturday, July 4 and will continue with fireworks and a patriotic theme all weekend thanks to SC 250. The next weekend, the club is throwing it back to the 90s for the return of the Capital City Bombers thanks to Cassell Brothers Home Services. Join the team for a bobble plane giveaway Friday, July 10 and a drone show Saturday, July 11. Buy your tickets now at FirefliesTickets.com.

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Carolina League Stories from June 21, 2026

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