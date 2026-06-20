Fireflies Bested 10-0 in First Game of Second Half

Published on June 19, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Columbia Fireflies News Release









Hyungchan Um of the Columbia Fireflies

(Columbia Fireflies) Hyungchan Um of the Columbia Fireflies(Columbia Fireflies)

COLUMBIA, S.C. - The Fireflies let up six runs in the sixth inning as they fell 10-0 to the Hickory Crawdads Friday night at L.P. Frans Stadium. It was the third time Columbia was shut out this season and is tied for the largest margin of defeat for Columbia this year.

The Hickory Crawdads struck first in the third inning. Sebastian Baquera got a one-out single to start the frame. After that, Hickory got three-consecutive to reach against Fireflies' starter Coleman Picard (L, 0-1). Marco Argudin knocked a single up the middle to score Baquera to open up the scoring. After that, Paulino Santana walked and the two runners advanced on a wild pitch. Next, Angel Arredondo scorched a single into right to score the two runners to make it 3-0 in favor of Hickory and chase Picard from the game.

Hickory added six more runs in the fifth inning. Deward Tovar had a big two out double to keep the inning alive and give the Crawdads a 6-0 lead. All-in-all the Crawdads led 9-0 off three hits, three walks, three errors and a fielder's choice where everyone reached safely. The Crawdads scored their final run in the seventh inning. Daniel Flames reached on an error from Ivan Sosa and later scored from a Yolfran Castillo single with a pair of outs to give the Crawdads their 10-0 lead.

Daniel Keaney (W, 1-0) worked five one-hit innings in his debut. The righty struck out six before passing the ball to the bullpen where Luimy Munoz and Guery Rodriguez both worked two scoreless innings to close out the contest.

Columbia continues their series with the Hickory Crawdads tomorrow night at L.P. Frans Stadium at 7 pm. RHP Shane Van Dam (1-4, 5.10 ERA) toes the rubber for Columbia and Hickory counters with RHP AJ Russell (0-1, 3.52 ERA).

The Fireflies return home for 12 games in 13 days from June 30-July 12. The team will celebrate America's 250th birthday with the biggest fireworks show of the year, Saturday, July 4 and will continue with fireworks and a patriotic theme all weekend thanks to SC 250. The next weekend, the club is throwing it back to the 90s for the return of the Capital City Bombers thanks to Cassell Brothers Home Services. Join the team for a bobble plane giveaway Friday, July 10 and a drone show Saturday, July 11. Buy your tickets now at FirefliesTickets.com.

Images from this story







Carolina League Stories from June 19, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.